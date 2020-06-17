Wednesday's Briefing: Oakland investigates nooses hanging from trees at Lake Merritt; McDonald's workers sue over spread of covid-19 in workplace
San Leandro releases video of incident alleged to have caused miscarriage
By Steven Tavares
Wed, Jun 17, 2020 at 4:00 AM
News you don't want to miss for June 17:
1. Oakland officials are investigating the appearance of three nooses hanging from trees in Lake Merritt
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. The incident is being investigated as a potential hate crime, although there is some speculation the nooses may have been used for exercise. $$
2. Allegations by a woman who said San Leandro police officers stomped on her belly and caused a miscarriage appear to be false
, the East Bay Citizen
reports. Police body-camera video released by the city on Wednesday revealed the woman telling police that, while she had been eight-months pregnant, she lost the baby during a medical procedure earlier in the day.
3. Oscar Grant's family is calling for BART Board Director Debora Allen to resign
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. Last week, Allen said during a board meeting that its police force does not murder people. Grant was killed by BART cop Johannes Mehserle at the Fruitvale station in 2009
4. The fall semester at U.C. Berkeley will include a few in-person classes, but all courses will be available online
, SFGate
reports.
5. Workers at the Oakland McDonald's, where at least 11 employees tested positive for covid-19, filed a lawsuit on Tuesday alleging the restaurant's management did little to stem the spread of the disease
, KQED reports. The McDonald's on Telegraph Avenue has been closed since May 26.
$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.
