Tuesday's Briefing: 'Defund the Police' movement takes protests to Oakland official's homes; Air Force sergeant charged in killing of federal guard in Oakland
Oakland Airport traffic is improving
By Steven Tavares
Tue, Jun 16, 2020 at 4:00 AM
-
-
Shane Bond
-
Protesters visited Oakland Councilmember Noel Gallo's home on Monday morning.
News you don't want to miss for June 16:
1. Advocates for defunding the Oakland Police Department brought the issue to the homes of Councilmembers Noel Gallo, Dan Kalb, and Loren Taylor on Monday morning,
ABC7 reports. The Oakland City Council will hear a resolution today calling for some police funding to be reallocated to community programs and services.
2. Federal law enforcement officials charged Steven Carrillo with killing David Patrick Underwood, the federal security guard fatally shot at the Ron Dellums Federal Building in Oakland on May 29
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. Officials say Carrillo supported a right-wing extremist group. Carrillo is also charged with killing a sheriff's deputy in Santa Cruz. $$
3. The son of Union City's former police chief, and another man, was charged with murder in the shooting death in the Uptown neighborhood of Oakland last August
, KTVU reports. Tyrone McAllister, 19, could face the death penalty.
4. A fourth-grade teacher in San Lorenzo was arrested by Alameda County sheriff's detective for suspicion of possessing assault weapons and methamphetamine
, the East Bay Times
reports. $$
5. PG&E plead guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter over the devastating Camp Fire that leveled Paradise in 2018
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. $$
6. As life on the ground slowly begins to reopen, so is the heavenly skies. Airplane traffic at the Oakland Airport greatly increased in May after a precipitous drop off in March and April due to the pandemic
, the East Bay Times
reports. $$
$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.
