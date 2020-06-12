News

Friday, June 12, 2020

Friday's Briefing: Federal civil rights lawsuit filed against Oakland for use of tear gas; 37 test positive for covid-19 at Hayward hospital

Activists want to remove Sir Francis Drake's name in Marin

By Steven Tavares
Fri, Jun 12, 2020 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge A spent tear gas cannister. - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Wikimedia Commons
  • A spent tear gas cannister.


News you don't want to miss for June 12-14:

1. Activist groups in Oakland filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city on Thursday for its crowd-control tactics, including the use of tear gas, flash-bang grenades, and rubber bullets, the East Bay Times reports.

2. BART Board Director Debora Allen took umbrage at public comments asserting the transit agency's police force has committed murder in the past, SFGate reports. Several BART directors called out Allen's comments as racist.

3. BART board directors on Thursday, however, chose to maintain the police department's level of funding for the upcoming Fiscal Year 2021 budget, SFGate reports.

4. Activists in Marin want to erase Sir Francis Drake's name from a city street and remove his namesake statue, ABC7 reports. In addition to being an explorer, Drake was also a slave trader.

5. Thirty-seven health care workers at St. Rose Hospital in Hayward tested positive for covid-19, the East Bay Times reports. About half have already recuperated. $$

$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.

