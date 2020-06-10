Wednesday's Briefing: Berkeley City Council bans use of tear gas; Oakland Unified discusses dissolution of its police force
Judicial Council may end statewide pause on covid-19 foreclosures and evictions
By Steven Tavares
Wed, Jun 10, 2020 at 4:00 AM
click to enlarge
-
Wikimedia Commons
-
Several other Bay Area cities are contemplating a ban on tear gas. Some state legislators are doing the same.
News you don't want to miss for June 10:
1. Berkeley banned the use of tear gas on protesters by its police force on Tuesday
, The Hill
reports. City officials argued those infected by covid-19 may develop worse symptoms from damage to their lungs due to tear gas. But the City Council's legislation also has no end-date. Some Oakland officials have discussed a similar ban.
2. Oakland Unified School District trustees will discuss a plan on Wednesday to eliminate its police force, EdSource
reports. The West Contra Costa School Board is also contemplating a similar proposal. OUSD's plan would dissolve its police force and rely on Oakland Police during emergency situations.
3. "California judicial leaders are considering an early end to statewide emergency orders suspending foreclosures and evictions during the coronavirus pandemic,"
the Associated Press
reports. The move was condemned by some state lawmakers who believe the effects of covid-19 on the health of residents and the economy remains dire.
4. Contra Costa County will allow restaurants, bars, gyms, museums, and places of worship to reopen on July 1
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. Furthermore, barber shops and hair salons can reopen on June 17. $$
5. Angela Underwood Jacobs, the sister of Patrick Underwood, the federal security guard killed on May 29 by a gunman at the Ronald Dellums Federal Building in Oakland, testified before Congress on Wednesday
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. She urged lawmakers to "make a change" when it comes to laws that discourage police accountability. $$
6. Claudell Washington, a Berkeley native and two-two All-Star, who was part of the Oakland A's title run in 1974, died on Tuesday at the age of 65
, USA Today
reports. Washington played for seven Major League teams, but began his career with the A's at the age of 19.
$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.
Tags: Claudell Washington, dies, Berkeley, tear gas ban, Berkeley City Council, covid-19, coronavirus, Oakland,, Judicial Council, moratorium, foreclosures, evictions, Oakland Unified School District, Oakland school police, dissolve, Oakland Police, West Contra Costa school district, Patrick Underwood, congress, Angela Underwood, testified, Ron Dellums Federal Building, Contra Costa County, reopening, restaurants, bars, gyms, churches, barber shops, hair salons, Image