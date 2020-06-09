Tuesday's Briefing: PG&E is moving to Oakland in possible record-breaking real estate deal; Tesla workers tested positive for covid-19
Watch out for rattlesnakes!
By Steven Tavares
Tue, Jun 9, 2020 at 4:00 AM
News you don't want to miss for June 9:
1. After 115 years, PG&E is leaving San Francisco for new headquarters in Oakland
, SFist
reports. The embattled utility is slated to move to the Kaiser Center office building on Lakeside Drive. The potential price tag is $892 million.
2. A town hall on Oakland Police use-of-force policies brought on a lively discussion on Monday
, the East Bay Times
reports. The town hall was organized by the Oakland Police Commission. $$
3. Richmond Mayor Tom Butt, through his personal blog, blasted his city council colleagues and city officials, while describing a city government drowning in dysfunction
, the East Bay Times
reports. $$
4. Some Tesla employees at the electric car plant in Fremont tested positive for covid-19 shortly after it reopened in May
, the Washington Post
reports. Tesla founder Elon Musk fought vigorously with Alameda County officials to reopen the factory. It appears the employees infected may not live in Alameda County. $$
5. An unseasonably warm February may be triggering an uptick in rattlesnake sightings in the Bay Area
, KPIX reports. The warm weather kickstarted an earlier than normal mating season for the rattlesnakes.
6. The Department of Motor Vehicles will reopen for business on Thursday
, the East Bay Times
reports. Of course, social distancing guidelines will be in place. $$
$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.
