News

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Tuesday's Briefing: PG&E is moving to Oakland in possible record-breaking real estate deal; Tesla workers tested positive for covid-19

Watch out for rattlesnakes!

By Steven Tavares
Tue, Jun 9, 2020 at 4:00 AM

Email
Print
click to enlarge Kaiser Center office building in downtown Oakland. - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Wikimedia Commons
  • Kaiser Center office building in downtown Oakland.


News you don't want to miss for June 9:

1. After 115 years, PG&E is leaving San Francisco for new headquarters in Oakland, SFist reports. The embattled utility is slated to move to the Kaiser Center office building on Lakeside Drive. The potential price tag is $892 million.

2. A town hall on Oakland Police use-of-force policies brought on a lively discussion on Monday, the East Bay Times reports. The town hall was organized by the Oakland Police Commission. $$

3. Richmond Mayor Tom Butt, through his personal blog, blasted his city council colleagues and city officials, while describing a city government drowning in dysfunction, the East Bay Times reports. $$

4. Some Tesla employees at the electric car plant in Fremont tested positive for covid-19 shortly after it reopened in May, the Washington Post reports. Tesla founder Elon Musk fought vigorously with Alameda County officials to reopen the factory. It appears the employees infected may not live in Alameda County. $$

5. An unseasonably warm February may be triggering an uptick in rattlesnake sightings in the Bay Area, KPIX reports. The warm weather kickstarted an earlier than normal mating season for the rattlesnakes.

6. The Department of Motor Vehicles will reopen for business on Thursday, the East Bay Times reports. Of course, social distancing guidelines will be in place. $$

$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Author Archives

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

May 27, 2020
May 20, 2020
May 13, 2020

May 6, 2020
Apr 29, 2020
Apr 22, 2020
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2020

OTHER YEARS

© 2020 Telegraph Media    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation