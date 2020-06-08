Monday's Briefing: CHP kills suspect in Oakland, injures pregnant girlfriend; FBI sees possible link between Santa Cruz and Oakland killings
Bay Area health officials worry protests will spike covid-19 cases
By Steven Tavares
Mon, Jun 8, 2020 at 4:00 AM
File photo
California Highway Patrol officers believe the man fatally shot last Saturday night in Oakland was in possession of a car stolen during the looting of a Dodge dealership in San Leandro.
News you don't want to miss for June 8:
1. California Highway Patrol fatally shot 23-year-old Erik Salgado, and injured his pregnant girlfriend during a pursuit on Saturday night in Oakland
, NBC Bay Area
reports. Police told the TV station that Salgado was suspected of driving one of 74 cars that were stolen from a San Leandro Dodge dealership during extensive looting on May 31.
2. The FBI is investigating whether an Air Force sergeant suspected of killing a sheriff's deputy in Santa Cruz had any involvement in the killing of a federal security guard during a protest in Oakland on May 29
, the Associated Press
reports. Both incidents involved vans, the FBI said.
3. A week ago, Alameda County saw a three-day spike in new covid-19 cases. Now, public health officials are worried a regional surge in cases is going to follow a week of heavily-attended protests all the Bay Area
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. $$
4. Meanwhile, the Tri-Valley mayors of Dublin, Pleasanton, and Livermore are asking the Alameda County Public Health Department to allow the region, which has a low rate of covid-19 infections, to reopen quicker than the rest of the county
, Pleasanton Weekly
reports.
5. The Alameda County Superior Court reopened Monday for the resumption of some criminal and civil cases that were suspended by the Mar. 17 shelter in place order
, KPIX reports. In addition, the process for the start of new trials will begin on June 29.
6. You can officially call the economic doldrums we're living through a recession, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research
, Yahoo! Finance
reports. The recession began in February and ended a record 128-month streak of economic expansion that started at the heels of the last recession in 2009.
7.
The twin controversies involving Oakland A's management appears settled after John Fisher, the team's owner, admitted it was a mistake to stop paying a weekly stipend to its minor leaguers during the pandemic
, ESPN reports. The team's other mea culpa last week was to agree to pay its $1.2 million rent at the Oakland Coliseum.
$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.
