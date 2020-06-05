Friday's Briefing: Authorities seek help finding looters who stole 29 firearms from Hayward gun shop; A's prepared to pay Coliseum rent soon
Newsom worries protests will spike new covid-19 cases
By Steven Tavares
Fri, Jun 5, 2020 at 4:00 AM
Photo courtesy of Oakland Athletics
A's President Dave Kaval says the team recently sent a proposal to reopen the Coliseum to Alameda County health officials.
News you don't want to miss for June 5-7:
1. Lost in the chaos of looting last weekend was the theft of 29 firearms from a gun shop in Hayward on Sunday night
, KTVU reports. Between 30-40 people were involved in the break-in, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said. Authorities are asking for leads to locate suspects and the guns.
2. Gov. Gavin Newsom voiced concerns about a potential spike in covid-19 cases due to the protests across the state, and, in particular, African-Americans participating in the demonstrations
, KRON reports. The rate of covid-19 infections among African-Americans in the state has consistently been disproportionately higher than any other racial demographic.
3. Early signs of a possible "V-shaped" economy were seen Friday as 2.5 million new jobs were added to the U.S. economy in May
, CNN reports. A month after the U.S. unemployment rate skyrocketed to 14.7 percent in April, it dropped to 13.3 percent last month.
4. There's signs the covid-19 pandemic and shelter in place orders are triggering increased reports of domestic violence in the Bay Area
, the East Bay Times
reports. $$
5. PG&E was criticized by state regulators for failing to move quickly enough to install devices that would limit the number of homes affected by planned power-shutoffs necessitated by wildfires
, the Associated Press
reports.
6. The Oakland A's said they will pay their $1.2 million rent payment for use of the Coliseum once protocols for players and stadium personnel to safely use the stadium are put in place
, Sports Illustrated
reports. The A's recently sent its plan to reopen the Coliseum to the Alameda County Public Health Department.
