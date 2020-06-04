Thursday's Briefing: Alameda County curfew is rescinded, but remains in some cities; Dogs were used on protesters in Walnut Creek
Marshawn Lynch speak out on OPD's use of tear gas
By Steven Tavares
Thu, Jun 4, 2020 at 4:00 AM
click to enlarge
-
Shane Bond
-
Alameda County Sheriff Gregory Ahern.
News you don't want to miss for June 4:
1. Alameda County Sheriff Gregory Ahern has rescinded the controversially countywide curfew he ordered last Monday. However, some cities still have curfews in place, as of Thursday afternoon, SFGate
reports. The countywide curfew was originally set to expire on Friday morning.
2. A Contra Costa County SWAT team used dogs to stop demonstrators on Monday from blocking traffic on Interstate 680 in Walnut Creek
, the East Bay Times
reports. One protester said he was bitten by one of the dogs. Law enforcement's use of dogs to control demonstrations, especially African-Americans, evokes ugly historical overtones. $$
3. The weekend of looting in the East Bay amid protests over the killing of George Floyd appears to local police and law enforcement experts to have been uncommonly "well-orchestrated
," the Associated Press
report.
Former Oakland Raider Marshawn Lynch spoke out against the Oakland Police and their use of tear gas after it was used against protesters in front of his Beast Mode storefront on Broadway
, SFGate
reports.
A bill that would create a task force to study state reparations for slavery was approved in the Assembly Appropriations Committee on Wednesday
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. Also moving forward is legislation to ask voters to reinstate Proposition 209, and allow affirmative action for college admissions and government hiring and contracts.
The Gap is being sued by one of the largest mall operators in the country for $66 million in unpaid rent
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. John J. Fisher, the owner of the Oakland A's, also owns the once-popular clothing retailer. Recall, Fisher recently refused to pay the team's $1.2 million rent at the Oakland Coliseum. $$
$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.
Tags: tear gas, Marshawn Lynch, Beast Mode, Broadway, protesters, dogs, dog bite, Walnut Creek, Contra Costa County, curfew rescinded, Gregory Ahern, Countywide curfew, John Fisher, Oakland A's, rent, lawsuit, unpaid rent, The Gap, George Floyd, Assembly, Proposition 209, affirmative action, slavery reparations, Image