News

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Tuesday's Briefing: Curfew limits violence in the East Bay; Barbara Lee wants a truth commission on the legacy of slavery

Richmond man alleged to be eating his murdered grandma

By Steven Tavares
Tue, Jun 2, 2020 at 4:00 AM

Email
Print
click to enlarge Rep. Barbara Lee - STEVEN TAVARES
  • Steven Tavares
  • Rep. Barbara Lee


News you don't want to miss for June 2:

1. The countywide curfew imposed at 8 p.m. on Monday appears to have quelled a long weekend of looting and vandalism in the East Bay. A large rally at Oakland Tech and a peaceful protest in downtown Oakland mostly dispersed by the curfew, leaving a group of protesters behind. Oakland Police teargassed protesters on Broadway before detaining about 40 people for violating the curfew, SFGate reports.

2. Looting, however, occurred at Hilltop Mall in Richmond on Monday night, KPIX reports. A Richmond police officer suffered minor injuries during the incident, which included several arrests, police said.

3. The San Leandro City Council unanimously voted on Monday to ask state Attorney General Xavier Becerra to open an independent investigation into the fatal shooting by San Leandro Police of Steven Taylor, a 33-year-old African American man, inside a local Walmart, the East Bay Citizen reports.

4. Rep. Barbara Lee introduced legislation for the formation of a truth commission to address the legacy of slavery in America, The Hill reports.

5. The 67 trailers set up near the Oakland Coliseum for the homeless is posing some unexpected problems for the city, the East Bay Times reports. The city said the amount of power at the site was inadequate. Power was down recently leading to one resident in need of hooking up a medical device to be hospitalized. $$

6. Richmond Police arrested a man suspected on murdering his grandmother and found him cannibalizing the body, the East Bay Times reports.

$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Author Archives

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

May 20, 2020
May 13, 2020
May 6, 2020

Apr 29, 2020
Apr 22, 2020
Apr 15, 2020
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2020

OTHER YEARS

© 2020 Telegraph Media    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation