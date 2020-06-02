Tuesday's Briefing: Curfew limits violence in the East Bay; Barbara Lee wants a truth commission on the legacy of slavery
Richmond man alleged to be eating his murdered grandma
By Steven Tavares
Tue, Jun 2, 2020 at 4:00 AM
Steven Tavares
Rep. Barbara Lee
News you don't want to miss for June 2:
1. The countywide curfew imposed at 8 p.m. on Monday appears to have quelled a long weekend of looting and vandalism in the East Bay. A large rally at Oakland Tech and a peaceful protest in downtown Oakland mostly dispersed by the curfew, leaving a group of protesters behind. Oakland Police teargassed protesters on Broadway before detaining about 40 people for violating the curfew
, SFGate
reports.
2. Looting, however, occurred at Hilltop Mall in Richmond on Monday night
, KPIX reports. A Richmond police officer suffered minor injuries during the incident, which included several arrests, police said.
3. The San Leandro City Council unanimously voted on Monday to ask state Attorney General Xavier Becerra to open an independent investigation into the fatal shooting by San Leandro Police of Steven Taylor, a 33-year-old African American man, inside a local Walmart
, the East Bay Citizen
reports.
4. Rep. Barbara Lee introduced legislation for the formation of a truth commission to address the legacy of slavery in America
, The Hill
reports.
5. The 67 trailers set up near the Oakland Coliseum for the homeless is posing some unexpected problems for the city
, the East Bay Times
reports. The city said the amount of power at the site was inadequate. Power was down recently leading to one resident in need of hooking up a medical device to be hospitalized. $$
6. Richmond Police arrested a man suspected on murdering his grandmother and found him cannibalizing the body
, the East Bay Times
reports.
