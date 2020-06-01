News

Monday, June 1, 2020

Monday's Briefing: Under cover of night, businesses are looted, fires envelope the East Bay

Mayhem moves to the East Bay suburbs

By Steven Tavares
Mon, Jun 1, 2020 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge George Floyd
  • George Floyd


News you don't want to miss for June 1:

1. Oakland Police arrested 60 individuals on Sunday in the aftermath of protests over the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Three others were arrested in connection with a shooting near the OPD headquarters on 7th Street.

2. Violence and mayhem again raged in pockets all over Oakland on Sunday night, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Looting and vandalism seen since Friday night moved to areas like the Fruitvale District, among other neighborhoods. $$

3. After days of evening protests in Oakland that turned violent by nightfall, looters headed to the East Bay suburbs to create mayhem. Windows in downtown Walnut Creek were damaged and businesses were looted, KRON reports. The incidents led to the closure of several BART stations in the East Bay.

4. By Sunday night, lawlessness arrived in San Leandro where some downtown stores were looted, high-end vehicles were stolen from a Dodge dealership across town, and a Walmart on Davis Street was vandalized and set on fire, the East Bay Citizen reports.

5. In Hayward, acts of violence occurred at Southland Mall and its downtown areas. Hayward Police shot a suspected looter at a CVS store on Foothill Boulevard, KPIX reports. It's the third officer-involved shooting in Hayward in the last 10 days.

6. Sunday's violence has led several East Bay cities to institute nighttime curfews. They include San Leandro, Hayward, Walnut Creek, Union City, Fremont, KRON reports.

7. A video of a line of Oakland police officers in riot gear taking a knee in support of police accountability went viral, SFGate reports.

