News

Archives | RSS

Friday, May 29, 2020

Friday's Briefing: Mayor Schaaf was tested for covid-19; Oakland city auditor slams Police Commission

Lawsuit asserts San Leandro Police 'stomped' on woman causing miscarriage

By Steven Tavares
Fri, May 29, 2020 at 1:50 PM

Email
Print
click to enlarge Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf recently tested negative for the coronavirus. - FILE PHOTO
  • File photo
  • Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf recently tested negative for the coronavirus.


News you don't want to miss for May 29-31:

1. Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf was tested for covid-19 last week after having a sore throat, she told KCBS. The test came back negative. "It’s a little awkward, but it doesn’t hurt," Schaaf told the radio station.

2. "A blistering city audit of the Oakland Police Commission found that the civilian watchdog group has not completed several of its City Charter requirements, lacks organizational structure and suggested it wields too much power in its ability to fire the police chief," the San Francisco Chronicle reports. $$

3. Workers at the Oakland McDonald's where at least 12 employees were infected with coronavirus, filed a complaint with the Alameda County Public Health Department, SF Eater reports. The complaint alleges the employees had worked while being sick since May 14.

4. A lawsuit has been filed alleging San Leandro Police caused a woman to have a miscarriage after an officer stomped on her stomach during a traffic stop in June 2019, Vice News reports.

5. About 60 protesters marched in downtown Oakland on Friday in the aftermath of George Floyd's death by Minneapolis Police, ABC7 reports. Oakland is expecting additional protests later tonight. Oakland, San Francisco, and San Jose Police Departments issued a statement condemning the officer's actions, SFGate reports.

6. The coronavirus began spreading in the Bay Area sometime in late January and early February, according to a new report, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. $$

7. Alameda County will reopen its traffic court for in-person cases starting June 16, the East Bay Times reports. The county courts will begin some business remotely beginning on June 1. $$

$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Author Archives

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

May 20, 2020
May 13, 2020
May 6, 2020

Apr 29, 2020
Apr 22, 2020
Apr 15, 2020
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2020

OTHER YEARS

© 2020 Telegraph Media    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation