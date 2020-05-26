Tuesday's Briefing: Employees at Oakland McDonald's go on strike after covid-19 outbreak; Judge allows climate change lawsuit to move forward
Rep. Mark DeSaulnier reveals he was on a ventilator for four weeks
By Steven Tavares
Tue, May 26, 2020 at 4:00 AM
Workers at the McDonald's on Telegraph Avenue did not report for work on Tuesday.
News you don't want to miss for May 26:
1. After four workers at a McDonald's in Oakland were infected with covid-19 last week, 22 employees at the restaurant went on strike Tuesday
, the East Bay Times
reports. In addition, there are allegations that employees were told to fashion dog diapers into makeshift masks. $$
2. Gov. Gavin Newsom released new guidelines on Monday for how places of worship can reopen soon
, SFGate
reports. Attendance will be limited 25 percent of capacity and a maximum of 100 people, and no singing. No date for the reopening was given, but expect Alameda County to be one of the last to put the guidelines into effect.
3. Covid-19 has fundamentally changed the calculus on many things over the past two months, including the November ballot measure to reform Proposition 13. "But the financial damage brought on by the disease is transforming the fight over a measure that would raise property taxes for many businesses into a struggle over the future of California,"
Joe Garofoli writes in the San Francisco Chronicle
. $$
4. A federal judge ruled that a group of cities, including San Francisco and Oakland, can proceed in suing oil companies in state court for causing climate change
, the San Francisco Chronicl
e reports. $$
5. East Bay Rep. Mark DeSaulnier plans to resume his work in Congress, albeit virtually, after recovering from a medical issue that had him on ventilator for four weeks
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. DeSaulnier posted a video on Monday to announce his return and remark on the worldwide changes that have occurred since he was hospitalized on Mar. 13.
6. Oakland-based Clorox is one company that is booming during the pandemic
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. Demand for its cleaning products has skyrocketed since March. Sales of some products are up by 500 percent. $$
$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.
