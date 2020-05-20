Wednesday's Briefing: Local school districts will decide when to reopen; A's want to defer Coliseum rent payment
Oakland's Stork Club is closing
By Steven Tavares
Wed, May 20, 2020 at 4:00 AM
The state will give school districts, like Oakland, to ability to decide when to reopen classrooms.
News you don't want to miss for May 20:
1. State Superintendent Tony Thurmond will allow individual school districts to determine when they will reopen for classes in the fall
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. But when they do, teachers and students will be wearing masks, and classrooms will be frequently sanitized. $$
2. The A's want to defer their $1.2 million rent to play at the Coliseum
, SFGate
reports. The reason is simple, they said. They haven't used the stadium this season because of the pandemic.
3. After two days of zero covid-19 deaths in the entire Bay Area - the longest stretch in a month - an increase has returned. Alameda County was among them, reporting three deaths on Tuesday,
the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. The death toll in Alameda County is 88, as of today. $$
4. Latinos in Alameda County have the highest rates of infection for covid-19. The demographic is being particularly hit hard in Hayward and unincorporated Alameda County. Berkeleyside
reports on the resources, that advocates say, is lacking for Latinos in the county
.
5. U.C. President Janet Napolitano will take a 10 percent cut in pay, along with some other employees, as the U.C. system faces a $1.2 billion loss in revenue since March
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports.
6. In the East Bay, Hayward councilmembers voted to cut their pay by two percent
, the East Bay Citizen
reports. The city manager and executive team, along with two firefighters unions, agreed to forego two percent cost-of-living increases scheduled to kick-in in July.
7. The Stork Club on Telegraph Avenue in Oakland is closing because of high rent and covid-19
, SFEater
reports. Its owner hopes to reopen at another location.
$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.
