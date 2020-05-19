News

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Tuesday's Briefing: Bay Area homes sales plummet; Fund set up for East Bay artists

Trump touts funding for the Bay Area. Is it the hydroxychloroquine talking?

By Steven Tavares
Tue, May 19, 2020 at 4:00 AM

Email
Print
click to enlarge Alameda home for sale. - ZILLOW
  • Zillow
  • Alameda home for sale.


News you don't want to miss for May 19:

1. Bay Area home sales dropped in April by nearly 40 percent compared to the same month last year, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Any cause for great concern, however, is alleviated by no significant drop in the median sales price. $$

2. President Trump touted $700 million federal relief for Bay Area transportation in a tweet on Tuesday morning. Maybe it's the thought that counts or the hydroxychloroquine talking? But the CARES Act funds were allocated weeks ago, SFGate reports.

3. Local artists in the East Bay can apply for up to $2,000 in grants, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. The East Bay/Oakland Relief Fund for Individuals in the Arts raised $625,000 for the project, with $300,000 earmarked for Oakland artists. $$

4. "California lawmakers are moving quickly on legislation authorizing a state takeover of Pacific Gas & Electric in case the company's bankruptcy exit plan falls short next month or other triggers occur," Politico reports.

5. A Bay Area lunch tradition for office drones is over. Specialty's Cafe & Bakery announced it's permanently closing due to the pandemic, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. $$

6. Emeryville-based Peet's Coffee is moving forward with an initial public offering that hopes to raise $2 billion, KPIX reports. Peet's also has a roasting plant in Alameda.

7. Some East Bay restaurants and eateries are realizing another level of uncertainty due to covid-19, the frequent unavailability of some food stuffs needed to make their dishes and snacks, Berkeleyside reports.

$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Author Archives

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

May 6, 2020
Apr 29, 2020
Apr 22, 2020

Apr 15, 2020
Apr 8, 2020
Apr 1, 2020
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2020

OTHER YEARS

© 2020 Telegraph Media    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation