Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Tuesday's Briefing: Tesla defies Alameda County's shelter in place order; Port of Oakland expects reduction in cargo will get worse

Baseball could be back in July

By Steven Tavares
Tue, May 12, 2020 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge Tesla Model S. - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Wikimedia Commons
  • Tesla Model S.


News you don't want to miss for May 12:

1. Tesla defied Alameda County's shelter in place orders on Monday as employees returned to work at the Fremont factory and President Trump praised Tesla's action in a tweet. Alameda County health officials then sent Tesla a letter on Monday ordering the plant to cease operations while negotiations for its reopening continue, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. $$

2. Dr. Anthony Fauci testified before a Senate health committee on Tuesday and warned against states reopening for business too quickly, CNN reports. "There is a real risk that you will trigger an outbreak that you may not be able to control," Fauci said.

3. Despite the shelter in order, Californians don't seem to have much enthusiasm for returning to many types of establishments. A poll of 800 Californians found 74 percent did not feel comfortable returning to the gym, and 65 percent felt the same about restaurants even with social distancing rules in place, KRON reports.

4. Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Monday that unemployment due to the covid-19 economic downturn in the state could reach about 25 percent, the East Bay Times reports. $$

5. Port of Oakland officials are projecting further decreases in shipping activity in May, especially a decline in containers imported into the port, KPIX reports.

6. Major League Baseball owners are sending a proposal to the players union for an 82-game season that would begin in early July and be played in empty home stadiums, ESPN reports.

$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.

