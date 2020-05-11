Monday, May 11, 2020
Monday's Briefing: Tesla sues Alameda County to reopen factory, flouts shelter in place; Richmond may furlough city employees
Federal aid for local cities could be on the way
By Steven Tavares
Mon, May 11, 2020 at 4:00 AM
click to enlarge
-
Wikimedia Commons
-
Tesla founder Elon Musk has gone toe-to-toe with Alameda County health officers on several occasions during the shelter in place.
News you don't want to miss for May 11:
1. The assembly line at Tesla's electric car plant in Fremont appears to be humming. Just days after filing a lawsuit against Alameda County to allow the factory to reopen, Tesla's parking lot is packed
, KTVU reports. The lawsuit seeks an injunction to allow the plant to reopen during the shelter in place.
2. Richmond's projected $27 million budget deficit may lead to city employee furloughs and cuts to some city services
, the East Bay Times
reports.
3. But some help could be on the way. House Democrats are working on a bill that could pump up to $1 trillion into states and local cities to stem growing budget deficits created by covid-19
, USA Today
reports. The House could vote on the bill this week.
4. High school students will so begin be taking Advanced Placement exams this month. But unlike before, the test will be taken at home and with access to textbooks and the internet
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. $$
5. Politico
reports there is growing sentiment within Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's campaign that Sen. Kamala Harris is the best fit to be his vice-presidential nominee.
$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.
Tags: Elon Musk, Tesla, Fremont, factory, shelter in place, lawsuit, Alameda County Superior Court, covid-19, coronavirus, Richmond, furlough employees, House Democrats, federal aid, budget deficits, AP exams, high school students, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, vice president, Image