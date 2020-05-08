News

Friday, May 8, 2020

Friday's Briefing: Schaaf warns Lake Merritt may close if social distancing doesn't improve; County fair is canceled

Oakland expands 'slow streets' program

By Steven Tavares
Fri, May 8, 2020 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge The warmer weather has attracting larger numbers of people to local parks and meeting areas like Lake Merritt. - JOHN KIRKMIRE
  • John Kirkmire
  • The warmer weather has attracting larger numbers of people to local parks and meeting areas like Lake Merritt.


News you don't want to miss for May 8-10:

1. Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf warned she may consider closing some city parks, including Lake Merritt, if social distancing rules are not followed, KTVU reports.

2. Oakland is closing five more miles of city streets to cars, SFGate reports. The program is intended to give pedestrians and cyclists more space to social distance. "Here is a list of the new "slow streets."

3. The national unemployment rate is a shocking 14.7 percent following a jobs report that showed 20.5 million Americans lost their jobs in April, CNN reports.

4. Alameda County officials are planning a November ballot measure for a half-cent sales tax increase to fund the county's responses to rampant homelessness, the East Bay Citizen reports.

5. Elon Musk is not only pushing the limits of civilian space travel, but also Alameda County's patience. The Tesla electric car factory in Fremont is again making an attempt to reopen despite the county's shelter in place order, SFGate reports. An email to Tesla workers said they planned to reopen the factory today.

6. The Alameda County Fair is canceled due to covid-19, fair officials announced on Thursday, according to KPIX. The cancellation is the first in the fair's 108-year history.

7. Camp Galileo, a popular summer camp program based in Oakland has filed for bankruptcy, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. The company, which runs a number of camps in the Bay Area, made the move because of the covid-19 pandemic. $$

$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.

Comments

