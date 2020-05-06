Wednesday's Briefing: Fired Oakland police chief files whistleblower lawsuit; Alameda's Fourth of July parade is canceled
More local restaurants and coffee shops are permanently closing
By Steven Tavares
Wed, May 6, 2020 at 4:00 AM
Former Oakland Chief of Police Anne Kirkpatrick being sworn in.
1. Former Oakland Chief of Police Anne Kirkpatrick filed a lawsuit alleging the Oakland Police Commission, which fired her earlier this year, did so as retaliation for Kirkpatrick blowing the whistle on their own wrongdoing, including seeking personal favors
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. $$
2. A new study is predicting a huge increase in traffic congestion in the Bay Area after the shelter in place orders are relaxed
, SFGate
reports. Understandably, people who typically use public transportation for commuting to work will be cautious about getting back on the bus and BART trains.
3. U.C. Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ said the fall semester will likely include a hybrid of in-person and online classes, and without any tuition refunds
, KPIX reports.
4. The list of Bay Area restaurants and coffee shops permanently closing is growing
, SFEater
reports. In the East Bay, they include, Momo & Curry, La Guerrera’s Kitchen, Benchmark Oakland, Tertulia Coffee, Bica Coffeehouse, and Gaylord's on Piedmont Avenue, among others. In Berkeley, Lalime's and the Tartine Bakery in the Graduate Hotel has closed for good.
5. Here's more bad news for revenue side of the state's financial ledger: The state could lose $1.3 billion in gas tax revenues due to the shelter in place, according to a new study
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. $$
6. Alameda's popular Fourth of July parade is canceled, the city council announced on Tuesday
, the East Bay Citizen
reports.
