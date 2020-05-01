News

Friday, May 1, 2020

Friday's Briefing: Judge dismisses Oakland's lawsuit against the Raiders; Bonta's 'Green New Deal' bill done in by covid-19

Medical masks dumped on 880

By Steven Tavares
Fri, May 1, 2020 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge Oakland's lawsuit against the Raiders was backed by Assemblymember Rob Bonta, Alameda County Supervisor Nate Miley, and Oakland Councilmember Noel Gallo, in addition, to citizen advocacy. - 66TH AVENUE MOB
  • 66th Avenue Mob
  • Oakland's lawsuit against the Raiders was backed by Assemblymember Rob Bonta, Alameda County Supervisor Nate Miley, and Oakland Councilmember Noel Gallo, in addition, to citizen advocacy.


News you don't want to miss for May 1:

1. Oakland's lawsuit against the Raiders and the NFL over the team's relocation to Las Vegas was dismissed by a federal court judge on Thursday, according to Bleacher Report. The city's lawsuit sought to recover damages, including lost revenue and investment in the team and Oakland Coliseum.

2. Oakland Assmeblymember Rob Bonta's marquee legislation for this year, the "Green New Deal," appears to have been upended by covid-19, Capital Public Radio reports. However, parts of the social equity and environmental package will move ahead.

3. The state Legislature is due back in session this month, but some legislators in the Assembly are reticent about returning due to health concerns over covid-19, in particular, for some older members, Politico reports.

4. This may be a harbinger of things to come for many state and local ballot measures. A statewide initiative to increase the amount of damages in malpractice lawsuits is pulling back its efforts because of uncertainty about the November elections due to covid-19, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Locally, Alameda expressed similar concerns about potential charter amendments for the November ballot. $$

5. It wasn't $100 bill strewn all over Interstate 880 on Thursday afternoon, but the next best thing these days. A man dumped boxes of medical masks on the freeway near the Whipple Road exit on northbound 880, SFGate reports. Some people stopped to pick up a few.

6. Hayward is putting $500 in the hands of residents who are ineligible for unemployment benefits, the East Bay Citizen reports. The first round of cash grants covers roughly 1,200 people.

7. What is up with a few planning commissioners in the East Bay? An Antioch planning commissioner could be removed from his seat Friday for a social media post saying covid-19 should be allowed to clear out the weak, the East Bay Times reports. Last week, a Vallejo planning commissioner threw his cat and took a swig of alcohol during a virtual meeting, and later resigned, ABC7 reports.

$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.

