News

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Wednesday's Briefing: Alameda County to allow some outdoor activities to resume; Layoffs hit Bay Area tech companies

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board exec placed on leave

By Steven Tavares
Wed, Apr 29, 2020 at 4:00 AM

Email
Print
click to enlarge Under the county's revised shelter in place order golf enthusiast can return to local links like Chuck Corica Park in Alameda. - CHUCK CORICA PARK
  • Chuck Corica Park
  • Under the county's revised shelter in place order golf enthusiast can return to local links like Chuck Corica Park in Alameda.


News you don't want to miss for April 29:

1. Alameda County and five other Bay Area counties issued a revised shelter in place order on Wednesday that will allow for some outdoor activities to resume, such as, construction work, landscaping, gardening, golf and tennis, SFGate reports. Groups of 12 children or less will be allowed to congregate outdoors. The revised order begins May 4.

2. The U.S. gross domestic product dropped by 4.8 percent last month, the Associated Press reports. Unemployment numbers due next week could reach 20 percent, they warned. Meanwhile, a potential drug for covid-10 looks promising.

3. Massive layoffs hit the Bay Area tech sector: Lyft is laying off 982 employees and will furlough 288, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. In addition, e-cigarette maker Juul is eliminating up to 950 jobs, TechCrunch reports.

4. When Bay Area hospitals canceled scheduled operations and procedures due to the expected influx of covid-19 patients that have not materialized, it is forcing hospitals to layoff workers, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. $$

5. Berkeley's Rent Stabilization Board placed its long-time executive director on administrative leave for an undisclosed "personal matter," Berkeleyside reports.

$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Author Archives

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Apr 22, 2020
Apr 15, 2020
Apr 8, 2020

Apr 1, 2020
Mar 25, 2020
Mar 18, 2020
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2020

OTHER YEARS

© 2020 Telegraph Media    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation