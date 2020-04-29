Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Wednesday's Briefing: Alameda County to allow some outdoor activities to resume; Layoffs hit Bay Area tech companies
Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board exec placed on leave
By Steven Tavares
Wed, Apr 29, 2020 at 4:00 AM
click to enlarge
-
Chuck Corica Park
-
Under the county's revised shelter in place order golf enthusiast can return to local links like Chuck Corica Park in Alameda.
News you don't want to miss for April 29:
1. Alameda County and five other Bay Area counties issued a revised shelter in place order on Wednesday that will allow for some outdoor activities to resume, such as, construction work, landscaping, gardening, golf and tennis
, SFGate
reports. Groups of 12 children or less will be allowed to congregate outdoors. The revised order begins May 4.
2. The U.S. gross domestic product dropped by 4.8 percent last month
, the Associated Press
reports. Unemployment numbers due next week could reach 20 percent, they warned. Meanwhile, a potential drug for covid-10 looks promising.
3. Massive layoffs hit the Bay Area tech sector: Lyft is laying off 982 employees and will furlough 288
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. In addition, e-cigarette maker Juul is eliminating up to 950 jobs
, TechCrunch
reports.
4. When Bay Area hospitals canceled scheduled operations and procedures due to the expected influx of covid-19 patients that have not materialized, it is forcing hospitals to layoff workers
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. $$
5. Berkeley's Rent Stabilization Board placed its long-time executive director on administrative leave for an undisclosed "personal matter,
" Berkeleyside
reports.
$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.
Tags: Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board, administrative leave, Berkeley, revised shelter in place orders, tennis, golf, construction, landscaping, Alameda County, hospital layoffs, covid-19, coronavirus, unemployment, gross domestic product, Lyft, Juul, Image