Tuesday's Briefing: School year may start in July; A's could be back on the diamond in late June

News you don't want to miss for April 28:
1. The upcoming school year could open early, maybe in July, Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Tuesday
, the East Bay Times
reports. Such a move would be part of a second phase for reopening the state, along with allowing workers at "low-risk" businesses to slowly return to work.
2. A lawsuit filed in Oakland and Los Angeles federal courts argues the University of California and Cal State University systems should refund fees charged for student services because they have been closed during the covid-19 pandemic
, EdSource
reports.
3. The state health department said 40 percent of California's deaths due to covid-19 are from nursing homes
, the Sacramento Bee
reports. In the East Bay, covid-19 outbreaks have occurred at nursing homes in Orinda, Hayward, Oakland, and Castro Valley, among others.
4. Tesla appears to be backtracking on whether it will reopen its Fremont factory
, the East Bay Times
reports. With the shelter in place extended yesterday another month, a report said the electric vehicle company asked some employees to return to work on Wednesday.
5. Major League Baseball may start its season sometime between late June and the Fourth of July
, USA Today
reports. Under the proposal the A's and Giants would play in one of three 10-team regional divisions. Each team would play in their home stadiums while limiting travel to the western U.S.
6. However, MLB's proposed plan means roughly three months of baseball games will have been canceled. The A's and Giants are planning ticket refund and exchange programs
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. $$
