Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Tuesday's Briefing: Bay Area covid-19 hospitalizations are dropping; poor air quality is a risk for covid-19 patients

Fire damages Richmond church

By Steven Tavares
Tue, Apr 21, 2020 at 4:00 AM

News you don't want to miss for April 21:

1. Those who suffer the effects of poor air quality are at greater risk of complications associated with the coronavirus, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. In the East Bay, for example, West Oakland residents suffer from high rates of asthma due to trucks and industry in the area. $$

2. All of Bolinas' 1,600 residents in Marin County can be tested for covid-19, along with an antibody test, SFGate reports. The $400,000 project is funded by two Bolinas venture capitalists.

3. While the state at-large is seeing an overall rise in covid-19 cases, the trend is quite different here in the Bay Area, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Over the past two weeks, the number of Bay Area residents hospitalized due to covid-19 has dropped. $$

4. Lawmakers want Gov. Gavin Newsom to reveal the extent of the state's bill when it comes to covid-19 emergency spending, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. An assembly analysis estimates the tab is about $7 billion. $$

5. A fire early Tuesday morning at Richmond's Bethel Church caused extensive damage to the structure, KPIX reports. The cause of the fire is not yet determined.

$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.

