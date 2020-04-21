Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Tuesday's Briefing: Bay Area covid-19 hospitalizations are dropping; poor air quality is a risk for covid-19 patients
Fire damages Richmond church
By Steven Tavares
Tue, Apr 21, 2020 at 4:00 AM
News you don't want to miss for April 21:
1. Those who suffer the effects of poor air quality are at greater risk of complications associated with the coronavirus
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. In the East Bay, for example, West Oakland residents suffer from high rates of asthma due to trucks and industry in the area. $$
2. All of Bolinas' 1,600 residents in Marin County can be tested for covid-19, along with an antibody test
, SFGate
reports. The $400,000 project is funded by two Bolinas venture capitalists.
3. While the state at-large is seeing an overall rise in covid-19 cases, the trend is quite different here in the Bay Area
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. Over the past two weeks, the number of Bay Area residents hospitalized due to covid-19 has dropped. $$
4. Lawmakers want Gov. Gavin Newsom to reveal the extent of the state's bill when it comes to covid-19 emergency spending
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. An assembly analysis estimates the tab is about $7 billion. $$
5. A fire early Tuesday morning at Richmond's Bethel Church caused extensive damage to the structure
, KPIX reports. The cause of the fire is not yet determined.
