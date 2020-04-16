News

Thursday, April 16, 2020

Thursday's Briefing: More bad news: A 'megadrought' may be coming; Supervisor doubts pro sports will be played in Alameda County

Newsom sets up fund to give undocumented residents a $500 check

By Steven Tavares
Thu, Apr 16, 2020 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan doubts you will be going to local sporting events anytime soon. - FILE PHOTO
  • File photo
  • Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan doubts you will be going to local sporting events anytime soon.


News you don't want to miss for April 16:

1. As if you didn't have enough to worry about, but California may be heading toward a historic drought, the type that has only occurred four times in the past 1,200 years, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. $$

2. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday a $125 million relief fund that will provide undocumented residents in the state with one-time checks of $500, NBC News reports.

3. Oakland A's minor league manager Webster Garrison, who is suffering from covid-19, is off a ventilator and recovering, the East Bay Times reports. Meanwhile, an Alameda County supervisor said sporting events in the county are not likely until, at least, the end of the year, the East Bay Citizen reports.

4. Emeryville, and now Berkeley, is deactivating crosswalk buttons in an effort to further discourage the spread of covid-19, SFGate reports. The walk signs are now automated.

5. The zoombomber who infiltrated a virtual classroom at Berkeley High School, was actually a recorded bit that is also a popular meme, Berkeleyside reports. The incidents led the school district to suspend its distance learning classes. On Monday, a telephone town hall hosted by Assemblymember Rob Bonta was interrupted by a sexually-explicit recorded message.

6. Alameda Police faced criticism for posting a photo on Twitter of four female police officers wearing medical masks and appearing to be guard the entrance to the Park Street Bridge. For some, it evoked the city's long-ago problems with race, the East Bay Citizen reports. The tweet was later deleted.

$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.

