Tuesday, April 14, 2020
Tuesday's Briefing: ; Santa Rita Jail inmates are recovering from covid-19; Oakland Panthers cancel inaugural season
Food banks are struggling to meet demand
By Steven Tavares
Tue, Apr 14, 2020 at 4:00 AM
click to enlarge
-
Oakland Panthers
-
The indoor league team was scheduled to begin its first season at the Oakland Arena.
News you don't want to miss for April 14:
1. Six of the 15 confirmed covid-19 cases at Santa Rita Jail have recovered
, the East Bay Times
reports. This comes at a time when the jail is being urged to release more inmates in order to stop any further spread of the infection. $$
2. Food pantries in the Bay Area are struggling to keep up with rising demand during the covid-19 crisis
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. Last Friday, for example, 743 cars lined up at the Alameda County Community Food Bank. $$
3. Meanwhile, a glut of dairy milk and low prices is leading some farmers in the state to dump their supplies
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. The threat of covid-19 on the workforce is also impacting the harvesting of produce. $$
4. Unsurprisingly, the Port of Oakland suffered a 7.4 percent decrease in the number of shipping containers arriving by sea
, the San Francisco Chronicle
. Other major west coast ports are seeing similar decreases. $$
5. BART is temporarily closing some station entrances, including the 12th Street and 19th Street stations on Broadway in Oakland
, KRON reports.
6. The Marshawn Lynch-owned Oakland Panthers of the nascent Indoor Football League will not begin play this season because of covid-19
, the East Bay Times
reports. The team was scheduled to play its home games at the Oakland Arena. $$
$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.
Tags: Oakland Panthers, Marshawn Lynch, Indoor Football League, Oakland Arena, Alameda County Community Food Bank, food banks, Santa Rita Jail, covid-19, coronavirus, milk, produce, BART stations, Port of Oakland, shipping containers, Image