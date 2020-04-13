News

Archives | RSS

Monday, April 13, 2020

Monday's Briefing: Covid-19 surge expected this week; Newsom begin plans for ending shelter in place

Unemployment checks are in the mail

By Steven Tavares
Mon, Apr 13, 2020 at 4:00 AM

Email
Print
click to enlarge Gov. Gavin Newsom during his daily televised press conference on covid-19 last week.
  • Gov. Gavin Newsom during his daily televised press conference on covid-19 last week.


News you don't want to miss for April 13:

1. "If the country’s most popular coronavirus model proves accurate, California will reach the peak of its outbreak this Wednesday," the San Francisco Chronicle reports, when it will reach a predicted 66 deaths. $$

2. The same projection is leading Gov. Gavin Newsom, and leaders from Washington and Oregon, to draw up plans for leading the region out of the shelter in place orders given almost one month ago, the East Bay Times reports.

3. Attorneys for the family of an Oakland man who passed away from covid-19 at a nursing home in Hayward is calling for an investigation of the facility where nine residents have died and more than 60 have been infected, the East Bay Times reports.

4. One the patients infected at the Hayward nursing home is the 85-year-old grandmother of Union City Councilmember Jaime Patino, the East Bay Citizen reports. In a video posted over the weekend, Patino said his grandmother was taken to an intensive care unit in San Leandro.

5. California's 90-day moratorium on evictions due to covid-19 impacts has tenant's rights activists fearing landlords will start inquiring about their renter's total financial records, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. For example, whether they could pay rent using other personal assets. Doing so is likely illegal, they add. $$

6. About 224,000 unemployment checks from the state that are bolstered with an extra $600 were sent over the weekend, the East Bay Times reports.

7. Sen. Bernie Sanders announced his endorsement of Joe Biden for president on Monday, CNN reports. "We need you in the White House," Sanders said. "I will do all that I can to see that that happens, Joe."

$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Author Archives

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Apr 1, 2020
Mar 25, 2020
Mar 18, 2020

Mar 11, 2020
Mar 4, 2020
Feb 26, 2020
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2020

OTHER YEARS

© 2020 Telegraph Media    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation