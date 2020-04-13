Monday's Briefing: Covid-19 surge expected this week; Newsom begin plans for ending shelter in place
Unemployment checks are in the mail
By Steven Tavares
Mon, Apr 13, 2020 at 4:00 AM
click to enlarge
-
Gov. Gavin Newsom during his daily televised press conference on covid-19 last week.
News you don't want to miss for April 13:
1. "If the country’s most popular coronavirus model proves accurate, California will reach the peak of its outbreak this Wednesday,"
the San Francisco Chronicle
reports, when it will reach a predicted 66 deaths. $$
2. The same projection is leading Gov. Gavin Newsom, and leaders from Washington and Oregon, to draw up plans for leading the region out of the shelter in place orders given almost one month ago
, the East Bay Times
reports.
3. Attorneys for the family of an Oakland man who passed away from covid-19 at a nursing home in Hayward is calling for an investigation of the facility where nine residents have died and more than 60 have been infected
, the East Bay Times
reports.
4. One the patients infected at the Hayward nursing home is the 85-year-old grandmother of Union City Councilmember Jaime Patino
, the East Bay Citizen
reports. In a video posted over the weekend, Patino said his grandmother was taken to an intensive care unit in San Leandro.
5. California's 90-day moratorium on evictions due to covid-19 impacts has tenant's rights activists fearing landlords will start inquiring about their renter's total financial records
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. For example, whether they could pay rent using other personal assets. Doing so is likely illegal, they add. $$
6. About 224,000 unemployment checks from the state that are bolstered with an extra $600 were sent over the weekend
, the East Bay Times
reports.
7. Sen. Bernie Sanders announced his endorsement of Joe Biden for president on Monday
, CNN reports. "We need you in the White House," Sanders said. "I will do all that I can to see that that happens, Joe."
$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.
Tags: shelter in place, Oregon, Washington, Gavin Newsom, peak surge, Wednesday, tenants, landords, 90-day moratorium on evictions, Bernie Sanders, endorsement, Joe Biden, Jaime Patino, grandmother, covid, COVID-19, coronavirus, Hayward nursing home, Gateway Care and Rehabilitation Center, investigation, unemployment checks, Image