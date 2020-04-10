News

Friday, April 10, 2020

Friday's Briefing: Oakland to close 74 streets to vehicle traffic; Covid-19 cases at Santa Rita Jail rise to 13

Alameda County supervisors to investigate Alameda Health System

By Steven Tavares
Fri, Apr 10, 2020 at 4:00 AM

News you don't want to miss for Easter Weekend:

Oakland will temporarily close 74 city streets to automobile traffic in an effort to give ample space for pedestrians, bike riders, and runners during the covid-19 shelter in place, The Guardian reports. The closures represent roughly 10 percent of Oakland's streets.

2. Lucy Mirigian, a 113-year-old Bay Area women, who survived the 1918 influenza pandemic, plans to survive covid-19, too, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. She is believed to be the oldest-living person the Bay Area. $$

3. Berkeley is opening its first covid-19 testing site, Berkeleyside reports. The site is a partnership between the city and U.C. Berkeley and will prioritize testing for first-responders, essential workers, and the unsheltered.

4. With the number of covid-19 cases at Santa Rita Jail rising to 13, a federal magistrate judge on Thursday questioned whether some defendants awaiting trial should be held in custody, The Recorder reports.

5. Concerns by medical workers at Highland Hospital in Oakland is leading the Alameda County Board of Supervisors to begin an investigation of the Alameda Health System, the East Bay Citizen reports. Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan said she will offer a proposal for a new governance model at the hospitals after the shelter in place order is lifted.

6. On this Easter Weekend like no other, the East Bay Times provides a list of local Sunday services that are being streamed online.

$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.

