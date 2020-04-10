Friday's Briefing: Oakland to close 74 streets to vehicle traffic; Covid-19 cases at Santa Rita Jail rise to 13
Alameda County supervisors to investigate Alameda Health System
By Steven Tavares
Fri, Apr 10, 2020 at 4:00 AM
News you don't want to miss for Easter Weekend:
Oakland will temporarily close 74 city streets to automobile traffic in an effort to give ample space for pedestrians, bike riders, and runners during the covid-19 shelter in place
, The Guardian
reports. The closures represent roughly 10 percent of Oakland's streets.
2. Lucy Mirigian, a 113-year-old Bay Area women, who survived the 1918 influenza pandemic, plans to survive covid-19, too
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. She is believed to be the oldest-living person the Bay Area. $$
3. Berkeley is opening its first covid-19 testing site
, Berkeleyside
reports. The site is a partnership between the city and U.C. Berkeley and will prioritize testing for first-responders, essential workers, and the unsheltered.
4. With the number of covid-19 cases at Santa Rita Jail rising to 13, a federal magistrate judge on Thursday questioned whether some defendants awaiting trial should be held in custody
, The Recorder
reports.
5. Concerns by medical workers at Highland Hospital in Oakland is leading the Alameda County Board of Supervisors to begin an investigation of the Alameda Health System
, the East Bay Citizen
reports. Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan said she will offer a proposal for a new governance model at the hospitals after the shelter in place order is lifted.
6. On this Easter Weekend like no other, the East Bay Times
provides a list of local Sunday services that are being streamed online
.
$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.
