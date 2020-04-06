Monday's Briefing: Alameda County 911 ambulance provider contemplates furloughs; Oakland opens covid-19 testing site

Mon, Apr 6, 2020 at 4:00 AM
click to enlarge
-
Falck has been Alameda County's 911 ambulance provider since July 2019.
News you don't want to miss for April 6:
1. Alameda County's emergency ambulance provider, is considering a plan to furlough as many as 600 of its employees due to the coronavirus
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports.
2. California will loan 500 ventilators to New York, where the coronavirus outbreak in that state continues to worsen
, Politico
reports. California's supply comes from the national stockpile. Oregon and Washington are also sending much-needed ventilators to New York.
3. Oakland opened its second public covid-19 testing site on Monday morning
, the East Bay Times
reports. The site is located at the parking lot of the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center, and will administer 250 tests a day.
4. The state is beginning to whittle away at its massive backlog of coronavirus tests
, the East Bay Times
reports. Pending test results fell from 59,000 to 15,000 in recent days.
5. The East Bay Times
is preparing to begin furloughing some of its reporters due to declining revenues associated with the coronavirus outbreak, according to a tweet from its investigative reporter Thomas Peele
. The San Jose Mercury News Guild said the entire sports newsroom for the Times and Mercury News
will be furloughed.
6. Harold Miller, a mainstay at the Oakland Coliseum from the day it was built, passed away last week, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. He was 90. Miller was the event supervisor for decades at the sports complex and was known for his warm and friendly demeanor. $$
$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.