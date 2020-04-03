News

Friday, April 3, 2020

Friday's Briefing: Schaaf appoints new Oakland city administrator; NRA sues Alameda County for shutting down gun shops

Backlog of covid-19 testing results is large

By Steven Tavares
Fri, Apr 3, 2020 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge Ed Reiskin's appointment as Oakland city administrator could be approved by the City Council on April 21. - CITY OF OAKLAND
  • City of Oakland
  • Ed Reiskin's appointment as Oakland city administrator could be approved by the City Council on April 21.


News you don't want to miss for Mar. 3-5:

1. Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf appointed Ed Reiskin to be its next city administrator on Friday, the East Bay Citizen reports. Reiskin currently serves as assistant city administrator. If confirmed by the Oakland City Council later this month, Reiskin, a former head of Muni in San Francisco, will replace Sabrina Landreth, who resigned last December, as Oakland city administrator.

2. California has a huge backlog of pending testing results for the coronavirus, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Of the more 92,500 tests given, 64 percent have yet to be fully processed, as of Wednesday. $$

3. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order on Thursday that prohibits water utilities from shutting off service to customers with delinquent bills, the East Bay Times reports.

4. The NRA and other gun rights groups, are suing Alameda County, and three other Bay Area counties, for shutting down gun shops amid the coronavirus outbreak, SFGate reports. Alameda County deemed the shops "non-essential." A gun shop in Castro Valley was shut down by the sheriff's department last month.

A ballot initiative to overturn Proposition 13 appears near after backers submitted 1.7 million signatures to county registrars for the question to be included on the November ballot, Politico reports. Passed in 1978, Proposition 13 significantly limited increases in property taxes. Critics say it has starved the state's treasury of needed tax revenues.

$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.

