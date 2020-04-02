Thursday’s Briefing: Oakland gets FEMA trailers to house homeless; Richmond Craneway Pavilion to become medical site
6.6 million unemployment claims last week
By Steven Tavares
Thu, Apr 2, 2020 at 4:00 AM
click to enlarge
-
Darwin BondGraham
-
Homeless camp on Webster Street in Oakland.
News you don’t want to miss for April 2:
1. Oakland will receive 91 former FEMA trailers to help house the unsheltered during the coronavirus crisis
, the East Bay Times
reports. Other cities in Alameda County are expected to also receive trailers.
2. Contra Costa County officials will convert Richmond’s Craneway Pavilion into a medical facility able to hold 250 coronavirus patients
, the East Bay Times
reports. The conversion could be completed by mid-April.
3. Gov. Gavin Newsom is already planning for "Phase 2" of the state's response to the coronavirus
, the Sacramento Bee
reports. Newsom's call for 50,000 more hospital beds and 10,000 ventilators could be exhausted by mid-May, he said on Wednesday.
4. Eden Health District officials in central Alameda County will purchase 100,000 medical masks to aid front-line medical workers
, the East Bay Citizen
reports. The district's board of directors also allocated $250,000 to fund, along with the county, three mobile COVID-19 testing sites.
5. Unemployment claims continue to skyrocket. A record 6.6 million Americans filed claims last week, including 878,727 in California
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. The sudden increase in layoffs due to the coronavirus could eventually raise unemployment to 10 percent, analysts believe.
$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.
Tags: COVID-19, coronavirus, Oakland, fema trailers, Alameda County, Eden Health District, testing sites, medical masks, unemployment, Gavin Newsom, phase 2, hospital beds, ventilators, Richmond, Craneway Pavilion, medical sites, Image