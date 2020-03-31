Tuesday's Briefing: Bay Area sees encouraging signs of flattening the curve; Oakland sideshows are back
U.C. Berkeley scientists offering COVID-19 pop-up lab
By Steven Tavares
Tue, Mar 31, 2020 at 4:00 AM
Stephen Loewinsohn
Oakland sideshow in 2018.
News you don't want to miss for Mar. 31:
1. Scientists at U.C. Berkeley will soon be offering a coronavirus pop-up laboratory
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. The site will be able to run 1,000 tests a day. $$
2. Roughly 20 percent of California's coronavirus patients have been hospitalized
, the East Bay Times
reports. The rate is following a similar pattern seen in other areas hit by the pandemic. In addition, nearly 600 are in intensive care.
3. Overall, there are encouraging early signs the Bay Area's shelter in place order is working to "flatten the curve," Politico
reports. Kaiser Permanente officials said the number of coronavirus patients at its hospitals statewide is "leveling off."
4. The Trump administration deemed gun shop as essential businesses to be allowed open during the coronavirus outbreak
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. Los Angeles' sheriff said he will allow the shops to remain open. Earlier this month, the Alameda County Sheriff's Department asked a gun shop in Castro Valley to close its doors.
5. The sideshow are back and posing a greater danger than before
, KTVU reports. An estimated 450 people attended sideshows in Oakland over the weekend in defiance of the shelter in place order and social distancing.
6. A longshoremen fell to his death at the Port Oakland early Tuesday morning
, KPIX reports. The accident, in which the individual fell onto the deck of the ship and then into the water, occurred at Berth 56.
$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.
