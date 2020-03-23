Monday, March 23, 2020
Monday's Briefing: First COVID-19 death reported in Alameda County; PG&E pleads guilty to Camp Fire complaint
AC Transit bus fares are now free
By Steven Tavares
Mon, Mar 23, 2020 at 4:00 AM
Wikimedia Commons
The aftermath of the 2018 Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif.
News you don't want to miss for Mar. 23:
1. Alameda County's first reported death due to the coronavirus occurred last weekend
, KRON reports. It is not known where the individual lived, but they were described as a senior resident who had an underlining health issue. As on Monday, 112 confirmed cases of the coronavirus have been reported in the county.
2. With low ridership numbers already plaguing the system, AC Transit announced free fares starting today
, KPIX reports. The transit agency is also recommending riders enter from the rear of the bus to ensure social distancing.
3. Last Thursday, the East Bay Regional Park District board decided to keep its park open for the foreseeable future
, the East Bay Citizen
reports. But high attendance over the past week at its park could mean a reversal of the policy
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports.
4. Social distancing and the skeleton crews at local city planning departments will likely further grind construction in the Bay Area to a halt
, the East Bay Times
reports. Developers are already finding it difficult for getting work on existing projects approved by local city inspectors.
5. PG&E plead guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter for its involvement in the wildfires that leveled Paradise, Calif. in 2018
, the Los Angeles Times
reports. The utility will pay $3.5 million. $$
$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.
