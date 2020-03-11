News

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Wednesday’s Briefing: John Lee Cowell found guilty of murdering Nia Wilson; Alameda firefighter tests positive for coronavirus

More disembark cruise ship in Oakland

By Steven Tavares
Wed, Mar 11, 2020 at 4:00 AM

News you don’t want to miss for Mar. 11:

1. An Oakland jury found John Lee Cowell guilty of murdering Nia Wilson at the MacArthur BART station in 2018, KPIX reports. The jury also found Cowell guilty of attempted murder for the stabbing of Letifah Wilson, Nia’s sister. Jurors only took a few hours to render their judgments.

2. An Alameda firefighter tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday, the East Bay Citizen reports. The case is related to reports yesterday of two people in Calaveras County contracting the virus.

3. More than 1,400 passengers on the Grand Princess cruise ship at the Port of Oakland disembarked Tuesday, USA Today reports. A group of 24 with mild symptoms of the coronavirus were transferred to Pacific Grove, near Monterey, and a lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court against the Princess Cruises for failing to take precautions against the spread of the virus on the ship.

4. A third confirmed case of the coronavirus in Alameda County is leading officials here and in Contra Costa County to urge that residents should avoid large public gatherings, the East Bay Times reports. Meanwhile, Alameda officials, in addition to the school district, announced the cancellation of all non-essential meetings and events, excluding government meetings. $$

5. Alameda County supervisors officially declared a local health emergency on Tuesday morning because of the coronavirus, KTVU reports.

6. Three Berkeley councilmembers said they will participate in Tuesday’s meeting by phone because of the coronavirus, Berkeleyside reports. Councilmembers Ben Bartlett, Susan Wengraf, and Sophie Hahn are making the call out of an abundance of caution.

7. Despite pleas from the San Francisco Board of Supervisors for the Warriors to voluntarily cancel Tuesday night’s game at Chase Center due to concerns for the coronavirus, the game went on and the Warriors were blown out. Mission Local reports San Francisco supervisors may force the team to cancel upcoming games. Santa Clara County officials shut down Sharks and Earthquakes games in San Jose on Monday.

$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.

