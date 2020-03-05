News

Archives | RSS

Thursday, March 5, 2020

Thursday's Briefing: OUSD approves $20 million in budget cuts; Coronavirus fears intensify in the East Bay

Elizabeth Warren drops out

By Steven Tavares
Thu, Mar 5, 2020 at 4:00 AM

Email
Print
click to enlarge The move by OUSD officials on Wednesday includes layoffs to staff. - FILE PHOTO
  • File photo
  • The move by OUSD officials on Wednesday includes layoffs to staff.


News you don't want to miss for Mar. 5:

1. Oakland Unified School District trustees voted Wednesday to approve $20 million in budget cuts, KTVU reports. The plan to balance the district's budget includes issuing layoff notices to 100 staff members.

2. Oakland's Aspire Monarch Academy closed for class because of worries over the coronavirus, KRON reports. The call, apparently, was the school's, not the district.

3. Bishop O'Dowd's high school girls basketball team may have their playoff game against Menlo-Atherton postponed out of concerns over the coronavirus, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. A relative of a staff member for the opposing team was infected with the coronavirus. $$

4. Just a few days after a number of East Bay elected officials endorsed Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the progressive Democratic presidential candidate ended her campaign on Thursday. Just prior to the California primary. East Bay state Sen. Nancy Skinner, and Assemblymembers Rob Bonta and Buffy Wicks, endorsed Warren. Don't expect any endorsements from Warren anytime soon, she said, The Hill reports.

5. About 17 percent of ballots in Alameda County have been counted and reported, as of Thursday afternoon. But while a number of ballot measures in the East Bay are currently struggling for passage, all three in Berkeley are likely headed toward approval, Berkeleyside reports. They include two parcel taxes and a bond measure.

6. Alameda County's lone Superior Court judicial race is headed toward a likely runoff between attorneys Mark Fickes and Elena Condes, the East Bay Citizen reports. Fickes has a slight lead over Condes, but neither are likely within reach of securing the simple majority needed to avoid a November runoff.

7. Warriors guard Stephen Curry makes his return to the court tonight at the Chase Center, the East Bay Times reports. After missing most of the season with a fractured hand, Curry isn't expected to rack up many minutes tonight. $$

$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Author Archives

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Feb 26, 2020
Feb 19, 2020
Feb 12, 2020

Feb 5, 2020
Jan 29, 2020
Jan 22, 2020
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2019

OTHER YEARS

© 2020 Telegraph Media    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation