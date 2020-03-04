News

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Wednesday's Briefing: Coronavirus case reported in Berkeley; Oakland's Measure Q is close to passage

Bernie Sanders wins California, leads in Alameda County

By Steven Tavares
Wed, Mar 4, 2020 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge Oakland's Measure Q is just a tad over a two-thirds majority with many more ballots left to be counted.
News you don't want to miss for Mar. 4:

1. A Berkeley resident, who traveled recently to Italy, contracted the coronavirus, Berkeleyside reports. Testing returned on Monday showed the patient positive for the coronavirus. The patient's case, however, is deemed mild and they are currently resting at home. In addition, the first death associated with the virus was reported in Placer County, SFGate reports.

2. Sen. Bernie Sanders won the California primary, including a likely victory in Alameda County, on Tuesday night, but the big electoral win was overshadowed by a strong performance across the country by Joe Biden's campaign, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. $$

3. Oakland's Measure Q, the parcel tax for parks maintenance and the homeless was inching toward the two-thirds majority needed for passage on Tuesday night, the SFGate reports. Measure Q had been trending upward throughout the night as a large number of ballots remain uncounted.

4. Early returns for a number of school district-related ballot measures in Alameda County are inconclusive, the East Bay Times reports. But a few, currently below the threshold for passage, are also trending upward. $$

5. A nailbiter of epic proportions is shaping up for the open seat on the Alameda County Board of Supervisors, the East Bay Citizen reports. All four of the candidates seeking to replace Supervisor Scott Haggerty are separated by just a few percentage points, according to early returns. Meanwhile, Alameda County Supervisors Keith Carson and Nate Miley sailed to victory last night.

