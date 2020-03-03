Tuesday's Briefing: Fired police chief wants Oakland to get rid of federal monitor; Biden visits Oakland on Election Day
Steph Curry expected to play on Thursday
By Steven Tavares
Tue, Mar 3, 2020 at 4:00 AM
click to enlarge
-
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden visiting Oakland on Tuesday morning.
News you don't want to miss for Mar. 3:
1. Ousted Oakland chief of police Anne Kirkpatrick and Oakland Councilmember Noel Gallo want the police department's court-appointed federal monitor Robert Warshaw fired
, KPIX reports. Kirkpatrick wrote an op-ed calling for OPD to continue police reforms on its own.
2. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has certainly been reinvigorated after decisively winning the South Carolina primary. Biden visited downtown Oakland on Tuesday morning and met a local small business owner who sells sex toys. Biden responded, "I've got to come!" SFGate
reports.
3. California could be in for some Election Day surprises,
Capitol Weekly reports. "Everything has changed in the last 36 hours, and we are now set for one of the most tumultuous California election nights in recent history."
4. The excitement of the presidential primary dwarfs an uneventful Election Day in Alameda County. But a number of important ballot measures will be decided tonight, including school district measures in Alameda, Berkeley, and San Leandro, among others, and the countywide Measure C childcare and early education sales tax increase. Oakland's Measure Q parcel tax for park maintenance will also test whether the city's voters remain disillusioned by the Measure AA debacle of two years ago.
5. When the polls close at 8 p.m. tonight, don't expect a steady flow of results. Even though the use of vote-by-mail ballots have greatly increased in recent years, the Associated Press
reports that uncertainty in the presidential primary race has led many voters to hold onto to their ballots until the last minute
.
6. Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is expected to return from a broken hand injury on Thursday
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. Meanwhile, the Associated Press
reports that some NBA players are avoiding high-fives due to the coronavirus.
The Warriors, currently the worst team in the NBA, should be fine.
$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.
Tags: Joe Biden, Feelmore, sex toys, downtown Oakland, Election Day, vote by mail, California primary, ballot measure, Stephen Curry, coronavirus, high fives, Noel Gallo, Anne Kirkpatrick, court monitor, Robert Warshaw, fired, op-ed, Image