Thursday, February 27, 2020

Thursday's Briefing: Coronavirus fears grow in the Bay Area; Shipments from China to Port of Oakland are down

McClymonds will stay closed at least another week

By Steven Tavares
Thu, Feb 27, 2020 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge Shipping containers at the Port of Oakland. - FILE PHOTO
  • File photo
  • Shipping containers at the Port of Oakland.


News you don't want to miss for Feb. 27:

1. The first U.S. case of the coronavirus with unknown origins was found in Solano County, KTVU reports. The patient is being treated in Sacramento.

2. In a press conference Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom said 8,400 people are currently being monitored for the coronavirus, but test kits are scarce, CNBC reports.

3. Meanwhile, there are signs the economic impact of the coronavirus has already hit the East Bay. ABC7 reports roughly 20 percent of the shipping containers the Port of Oakland expects from China have been cancelled for the next month.

4. McClymonds High School in Oakland will be closed at least until Mar. 9, school district officials told a parents at a town hall on Wednesday, KPIX reports. McClymonds was temporarily closed last week after a toxic chemical was found in the groundwater under the school.

5. BART board directors moved forward a plan that would ultimately bring a third BART station to Fremont, KTVU reports. The long-envisioned Irvington BART station would be located between the existing Fremont and Warm Springs stations.

$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.

