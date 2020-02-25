Tuesday's Briefing: Ousted Oakland police chief talks lawsuit; Two coronavirus patients being treated in the East Bay
Assembly bill takes aim at local impact fees
By Steven Tavares
Tue, Feb 25, 2020 at 4:00 AM
Former Oakland chief of police Anne Kirkpatrick said she's packing up and moving to Seattle.
News you don't want to miss for Feb. 25:
1. Fired Oakland chief of police Anne Kirkpatrick spoke to the media for the first time since being dismissed by the Oakland Police Commission
, the East Bay Times
reports. Kirkpatrick raised the possibility of a lawsuit. $$
2. Two patients who contracted the coronavirus while on a cruise ship in Japan are being treated at hospitals in Contra Costa County
, ABC7 reports. The patients were flown in from Travis Air Force Base.
3. Testing at McClymonds High School in Oakland will continue for a toxic chemical compound found in the groundwater last week, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. Meanwhile, McClymonds students are being assigned to other sites within the school district
. $$
4. A bill that would seal criminal records for those who had committed low-level crimes will be considered in the state legislature soon
, the Associated Press
reports. The legislation's intent is to aid one-time offenders in finding work and housing without the stigma associated with their past.
5. This will be a tough one for some East Bay cities to swallow: An assembly bill was introduced Monday that would lower development fees charged by local municipalities for building new housing
, the Associated Press
reports. Impact fees are often a significant portion of a city's revenues.
6. In a blow to San Leandro's downtown scene, The Englander sports bar is closing this weekend
, the East Bay Times
reports. The building's landlord refused to extend the pub's lease. $$
