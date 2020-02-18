Tuesday’s Briefing: Bernie Sanders packed the place in Richmond; Alameda school boardmember arrested for DUI
Glazer introduces AirBNB bill in response to Orinda shootings
By Steven Tavares
Tue, Feb 18, 2020 at 4:00 AM
Sen. Bernie Sanders prior to his speech Monday afternoon before thousands of supporters in Richmond.
News you don’t want to miss for Feb. 18:
1. Thousands of Bernie Sanders supporters packed the Craneway Pavilion in Richmond for a get out the vote rally on Monday afternoon
, ABC7 reports. Hundreds more were lined up outside the event. Sanders’ appearance comes two weeks before the end of voting for the Mar. 3 California presidential primary, which most polls show him leading.
2. An Alameda school boardmember was arrested last week on suspicion of driving under the influence
, the East Bay Citizen
reports. First-term school boardmember Jennifer Williams notified the board of the Feb. 12 arrests two days later in an email, in which she apologized for the mistake.
3. State Sen. Steve Glazer introduced a bill Monday that would allow cities to fine AirBNB short-term renters up to $5,000 for violations
, the East Bay Times
reports. The bill is in response to the Halloween night deaths of five people at an AirBNB in Orinda. $$
4. A number of district attorneys in the Bay Area and nationwide signed on to a letter protesting U.S. Attorney General William Barr's negative comments about criminal justice reforms
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. DAs in San Francisco, Contra Costa, and Santa Clara Counties signed the letter, but not Alameda County DA Nancy O'Malley. $$
5. A's radio broadcasts will not be heard over terrestrial airwaves this season
, SFGate
report. The team's games can be heard on the free app TuneIn through its well-received A's Cast channel. The A's are the first to go all-in with streaming-only broadcasts.
