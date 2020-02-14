Friday's Briefing: State auditor questions license plate readers data security; Feel the Bern in Richmond
No charges filed for those arrested at Moms 4 Housing eviction
By Steven Tavares
Fri, Feb 14, 2020 at 4:00 AM
Sen. Bernie Sanders is making an appearance in Richmond next Monday.
News you don’t want to miss for Feb. 14:
1. California's state auditor said cities in the state put resident's privacy at risk through the approval of license plate readers for local law enforcement because of the uncertain security of the database
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. The city of Alameda is currently discussing a possible expansion of its license plate reader program at entry and exit points to the island.
2. BART's weekend ridership is terrible, a recent report by the transit agency found this week. In order to boost ridership, BART's board directors raised the possibility of a promotion to giveaway 1 million tickets for weekend use
, the San Francisco Examiner
reports.
3. Sen. Bernie Sanders is coming to Richmond on Monday afternoon for a President's Day rally
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. Pete Buttigieg is also making stops in Northern California this weekend.
4, "California voters will be able to change their party affiliation and update their address at polling stations on election day under a new law approved
in time for the March 3 Democratic primary,” the Associated Press
reports.
5. Bay Area mayors, including Oakland's Libby Schaaf, questioned Gov. Gavin Newsom's plan to allocate state funds for homelessness through a regional body
, rather than cities and counties, San Francisco Chronicle
reports.
6. The four people arrested at last month's pre-dawn Moms 4 Housing eviction in West Oakland will not be charged
, the Alameda County District Attorney’s office announced on Thursday, the East Bay Times
reports.
7. A partnership between the city of San Leandro and the Alameda County Community Food Bank hopes to double the amount of food it distributes
, the East Bay Times
reports. The program will deliver food at places other than the traditional food bank.
$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.
