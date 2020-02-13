Thursday's Briefing: Safeway workers may go on strike; Defendant in Nia Wilson murder trial admits to crime
Drought fears are rekindled
By Steven Tavares
Thu, Feb 13, 2020 at 4:00 AM
The union representing Safeway workers in Northern California have been negotiating a new contract for a year and a half.
News you don't want to miss for Feb. 13:
1. Fifteen thousand Safeway workers represented by the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 5 in Northern California may be going on strike
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. The union and Safeway have been in negotiations for a year and a half. The unions opposes Safeway's proposal to pay a similar pay scale for all workers across the region, and are demanding more full-time opportunities. $$
2. More bad news for Safeway. The non-profit Public Interest Research Group gave Safeway a falling grade for its food contamination policies in a report released Wednesday
, KPIX reports. The survey also gave falling grades to Trader Joe's and Whole Foods.
3. "The man accused of murdering Nia Wilson on a BART station platform in 2018 admitted to the brazen double stabbing in court Tuesday, but he said he believed Wilson and her sisters were aliens and part of a gang that had kidnapped his grandmother,"
the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. On Thursday morning Cowell was removed from the courtroom in Oakland for unruly behavior
, NBC Bay Area
reports.
4. A man was beaten, possibly with a bike lock, while on board a BART train that was travelling toward the Lake Merritt station
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. The victim was treated for injuries. $$
5. A Berkeleyside reporter was denied access to a student-led protest last Monday morning at Berkeley High School
, the community news website reports. Students held the demonstration and rally to protest the school's handling of sexual assault complaints.
6. More than one-third of the state is "abnormally dry," according to a federal report and that includes most of the Bay Area
, according to the Sacramento Bee
. Concerns over a return of drought conditions have heightened after a relatively dry new year. $$
