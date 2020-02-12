News

Wednesday, February 12, 2020

Wednesday's Briefing: KPFA's building is heading to auction for non-payment of taxes; School may be named after Michelle Obama

BART's woes continue

By Steven Tavares
Wed, Feb 12, 2020 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge KPFA's building on 1929 Martin Luther King, Jr. Way is up for auction next month.
  • KPFA's building on 1929 Martin Luther King, Jr. Way is up for auction next month.


News you don't want to miss for Feb. 12:

1. The home of KPFA, the progressive radio station in Berkeley, is up for auction next month because of non-payment of property taxes, Berkeleyside reports. A tax bill of $486,751 is owed to Alameda County for the building on Martin Luther King, Jr. Way.

2. The West Contra Costa Unified School District will decide tonight whether to rename an El Cerrito elementary school after Michelle Obama, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. The school board is eyeing to rename Wilson Elementary after the former first lady. $$

3. BART's ridership on weekends and at night has dropped by 10 million over the last four years. Rachel Swan in the San Francisco Chronicle reports BART board directors will discuss the recent survey that also found riders are eschewing BART at these times because of its limited weekend schedule and inaccessibility to many locations. $$

4. Another aspect of BART's woes: Two-time Academy Award winner and East Bay native Mahershala Ali talked to SFGate about the last time he rode BART. BART Police stopped him because he fit the description of a pimp, Ali said.

5. Gov. Gavin Newsom's proposed budget falls short when it comes to making a dent in the state's homelessness crisis, according to the state's nonpartisan Legislative Analyst's Office, the Associated Press reports. Newsom's budget includes $750 million for homelessness.

6. The California Supreme Court agreed to hear the case of Berkeley tobacco shop and a dispute it had with New York credit card processing company, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. The issue before the court is whether a property owner can legally sign away their right to a jury trial. $$

$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.

