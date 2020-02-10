Monday's Briefing: Schaaf recommends interim city administrator; Delivers state of the city address
Emeryville's Pixar wins Oscar
By Steven Tavares
Mon, Feb 10, 2020 at 3:23 PM
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf delivered her state of the city last Friday evening.
News you don't want to miss for Feb. 10:
1. Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf is recommending the City Council hire former Lafayette city manager Steven Falk to become its interim city administrator
, Bay City News
reports. Oakland City Administrator Sabrina Landreth announced she was leaving her post last December. Her last day is Mar. 11.
2. Schaaf's state of the city last Friday at the Oakland Museum touted successes involving her plan for homelessness and ending the housing crisis
, KRON reports.
3. Chevron initiated a flaring at its oil refinery in Richmond Monday morning
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. The flarings, which occur when excess toxic gas builds up, prompted some evacuations near the refinery. $$
4. That the wind in the East Bay was howling on Sunday is not hyperbole. It actually sounded like a pack of howling wolves outside. SFGate breaks down the damage done by yesterday's high winds
.
5. What's good for the goose is good for the gander? Months after the pro-downtown ballpark Oakland Chamber of Commerce released a poll showing support for a waterfront stadium at Howard Terminal, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports a poll by an East Oakland group said residents want the new ballpark at the existing Coliseum property.
$$
6. At this point, it's fair to ask whether Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer is trolling Oakland. At last Friday's debate in New Hampshire name-dropped Rep. Barbara Lee for the third time
, Esquire
reports. Add that to Steyer mentioning Assemblymember Rob Bonta at another debate last December.
7. "Parasite" won the Oscar for best picture on Sunday night. But closer to home, Emeryville's Pixar won the best animated feature Oscar for "Toy Story 4,"
the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. $$
$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.
