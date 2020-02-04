News

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, February 4, 2020

Tuesday's Briefing: Statewide rent control initiative returns in November; Berkeley official wants cars banned from Telegraph

Bay Area legislator proposes 'Seamless Transit Act'

By Steven Tavares
Tue, Feb 4, 2020 at 3:16 PM

Email
Print
click to enlarge Various rent control ordinances have been enacted in the East Bay, including here in Alameda. - STEVEN TAVARES
  • Steven Tavares
  • Various rent control ordinances have been enacted in the East Bay, including here in Alameda.


News you don’t want to miss for Feb. 4:

1. A new statewide rent control initiative is coming to the November ballot, the Associated Press reports. Voters turned away a similar initiative in 2018. But this version exempts restrictions on rents for single-family homes and new buildings.

2. State legislation proposed Monday would attempt to integrate the Bay Area’s disparate public transportation options, KPIX reports. The “Seamless Transit Act” would allow transit riders to use the same app, same map, and use of Clipper cards for payment.

3. Berkeley Councilmember Rigel Robinson thinks cars should be banned from driving on Telegraph Avenue, the East Bay Times reports. Last month, San Francisco banished cars from parts of Market Street, SFGate reported. $$

4. The much-anticipated Iowa Caucus came and went Monday night without any indication whatsoever about who won. Joe Garofoli in the San Francisco Chronicle reports the ensuing confusion over its results may further amplify the importance of the upcoming Mar. 3 California presidential primary. $$

5. A faculty task force recommended the University of California system should keep the SAT and ACT test for admissions even after concerns by activists that the tests put lower income students at a disadvantage, the SFGate reports. $$

$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Author Archives

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Jan 22, 2020
Jan 15, 2020
Jan 8, 2020

Jan 1, 2020
Dec 25, 2019
Dec 18, 2019
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2019

OTHER YEARS

© 2020 Telegraph Media    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation