Monday, February 3, 2020

Monday's Briefing: Disney charges Berkeley PTA for 'Lion King' screening; Coronavirus gets closer to East Bay

49ers let Super Bowl slip away

By Steven Tavares
Mon, Feb 3, 2020 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge Simba from the Lion King, not Disney's director of licensing.
  • Simba from the Lion King, not Disney's director of licensing.


News you don't want to miss for Feb. 3:

1. "Hakuna Matata" does not pertain to capitalism. Disney is charging a Berkeley PTA group to pay them a $250 fee for screening "The Lion King" at a recent fundraiser, Berkeleyside reports.

2. There are 11 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the U.S., and Northern California has four of them, the Mercury News reports. None, though, in Alameda County. $$

3. State Sen. Scott Wiener's push for new housing flamed out last week. This week the Bay Area state senator is poised to introduce legislation that will make PG&E a publicly-owned utility, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. $$

4. Prisoners at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin were hoping to celebrate a breakout performance from the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. But sheriff's deputies confiscated large volumes of jailhouse liquor known as pruno, the Los Angeles Times reports. $$

5. Meanwhile, the 49ers succumbed to the Chiefs' knack for big-time playoff comebacks, and lost Super Bowl LIV in Miami, 31-20, the Associated Press reports. President Trump later congratulated the champions from the state of Kansas, Politico reports. The Chiefs play in Missouri.

$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.

