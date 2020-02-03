Monday, February 3, 2020
Monday's Briefing: Disney charges Berkeley PTA for 'Lion King' screening; Coronavirus gets closer to East Bay
49ers let Super Bowl slip away
By Steven Tavares
Mon, Feb 3, 2020 at 4:00 AM
click to enlarge
-
Simba from the Lion King, not Disney's director of licensing.
News you don't want to miss for Feb. 3:
1. "Hakuna Matata" does not pertain to capitalism. Disney is charging a Berkeley PTA group to pay them a $250 fee for screening "The Lion King" at a recent fundraiser
, Berkeleyside
reports.
2. There are 11 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the U.S., and Northern California has four of them
, the Mercury News
reports. None, though, in Alameda County. $$
3. State Sen. Scott Wiener's push for new housing flamed out last week. This week the Bay Area state senator is poised to introduce legislation that will make PG&E a publicly-owned utility
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. $$
4. Prisoners at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin were hoping to celebrate a breakout performance from the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. But sheriff's deputies confiscated large volumes of jailhouse liquor known as pruno
, the Los Angeles Times
reports. $$
5. Meanwhile, the 49ers succumbed to the Chiefs' knack for big-time playoff comebacks, and lost Super Bowl LIV in Miami, 31-20
, the Associated Press
reports. President Trump later congratulated the champions from the state of Kansas
, Politico
reports. The Chiefs play in Missouri.
$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.
