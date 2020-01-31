Friday's Briefing: Bas proposes legislation to help renters buy their homes; Peralta colleges placed on probation
49ers hope to bring a title to Santa Clara
By Steven Tavares
Fri, Jan 31, 2020 at 4:00 AM
News you don’t want to miss for Jan. 31-Feb. 2:
1. Oakland Councilmember Nikki Fortunato Bas said during a Rules Committee meeting on Thursday that she is in the process of formulating an ordinance that would allow tenants the right to purchase their homes in the event the landlord intends to sell
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. The move comes after the Moms 4 Housing controversy in Oakland when four homeless women took residence in a vacant home without the owner's permission. $$
2. The four schools that make up the Peralta Community College District will be placed on probation by the state's accrediting commission
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. Last summer, the state warned the district, which is made up of Laney College, College of Alameda, Merritt College, and Berkeley City College, is at risk of insolvency. $$
3. A juror in the Ghost Ship trial of Derick Almena that resulted in a mistrial last year, told the East Bay Times
, she believed he was innocent
. Almena's trial is to begin next month. $$
4. State Sen. Scott Wiener, the author of SB50, brought the controversial bill to build housing density at transportation hubs, called another vote on Thursday, and again, fell short by three votes
. Meanwhile, state senate Democrats vowed to push forward with additional housing legislation, the Associated Press
reports.
5. A major recycling bill that would have removed long-standing exemptions for wine and spirits bottles failed in the State Senate
, the East Bay Citizen
reports. The bill was backed by East Bay state Sen. Bob Wieckowski.
6. The once might Warriors have fallen to the bottom of the NBA standings. So it’s not surprising there will be no Warriors in the Al-Star Game. But Warriors rookie Eric Paschall was named to the All-Star weekend’s Rising Stars game
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. $$
7. The high-powered offense of the Kansas City Chiefs meets the hardcore defense of the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday. Scott Ostler in the San Francisco Chronicle wonders if this is the greatest Super Bowl matchup ever?
$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.
