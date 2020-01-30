Thursday Briefing: SB50 fails again; Cal drops Boalt name from law school

By Steven Tavares
click to enlarge
-
UC Berkeley/Roxanne Makasdjian
-
A carpenter removing Boalt Hall signage from the U.C. Berkeley law school on Thursday morning.
News you don’t want to miss for Jan. 30:
1. SB 50 was laid to rest Wednesday after the State Senate failed to pass the controversial legislation that would have made it easier to build more housing density around transportation centers
, Curbed
reports. The bill fell three votes short of passage to the Assembly.
2. Gov. Gavin Newsom said PG&E "no longer exists,"
the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. “There’s going to be a new company or the state of California will take it over," he added. Whether or not PG&E currently exists, your monthly bill will still be in the mail next month. $$
3. “It’s official: The gap between the Bay Area’s haves and have-nots is wider than anywhere else in the state,” Calmatters
reports. The top ten percent of Bay Area residents earn $384,000 a year, according to a report by the Public Policy Institute of California. Meanwhile, the bottom ten percent make just $32,000 a year.
4. Union strong: Despite efforts by conservatives to further erode the strength of labor unions in the U.S., their ranks increased last year in California
, the Mercury News
reports. After hitting bottoming out at 2.5 million members two years ago, the unions added 99,000 new members in 2019, the highest increase in seven years. $$
5. U.C. Berkeley officially removed John Boalt's name from its law school building
, the East Bay Times
reports. Boalt, an Oakland attorney in the late 19th Century, was a strong supporter of the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882. $$
6. Basic life skills like, uh, feeding yourself, have somehow avoided young college students so much that U.C. Berkeley offers an eight-week class in “adulting,”
KTVU reports.
7. The Contra Costa County library system was hit with an ransomware attack earlier this month that shut down access to Wi-Fi, online library catalogs, and email. The East Bay Times
reports library services could at full-speed by the end of this week
. $$
$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.