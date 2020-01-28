Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Tuesday’s Briefing: JPMorgan Chase pledges to help Bay Area housing crunch; Berkeley revisits overnight RV parking
Bernie Sanders extends lead in California
By Steven Tavares
Tue, Jan 28, 2020 at 3:38 PM
News you don’t want to miss for Jan. 28:
1. JPMorgan Chase is pledging $22 million in low-interest loans and grants to help the region’s affordable housing crunch
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. In Oakland, the bank plans to give to the Housing for Health Fund backed by Kaiser Permanente and the East Bay Asian Local Development Corp. $$
2. The Berkeley City Council will decide whether to allow up to 25 RVs to use specific lots in the city for overnight parking
, Berkeleyside
reports. Overnight RV parking on city streets emerged last year as a contentious issue for some Berkeley residents.
3. Miles and miles of dedicated bike lanes are ubiquitous in the East Bay, but it’s common to see e-scooter riders using city sidewalks to get where they’re going. Lime is testing a software solution in San Jose that would detect whether a rider is driving on sidewalks
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. $$
4. Sen. Bernie Sanders is continuing to surge in California a week before voters receive vote-by-mail ballots in advance of the Mar. 3 presidential primary
, the Los Angeles Times
reports. Sanders has support of 26 percent of California voters. Sen. Elizabeth Warren has dropped to 20 percent. Joe Biden sits at 15 percent. $$
5. James Tong, a prominent East Bay developer was sentenced Friday to 15 months in prison for illegal campaign contributions to Rep. Eric Swalwell
, the East Bay Times
reports. Tong illegally bundled contributions from family members to give to Swalwell’s congressional campaigns in 2012 and 2014. $$
$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.
