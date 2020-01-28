News

Tuesday, January 28, 2020

Tuesday’s Briefing: JPMorgan Chase pledges to help Bay Area housing crunch; Berkeley revisits overnight RV parking

Bernie Sanders extends lead in California

By Steven Tavares
Tue, Jan 28, 2020 at 3:38 PM

click to enlarge An RV parked at the Berkeley Marina in 2018. - FILE PHOTO
  • File Photo
  • An RV parked at the Berkeley Marina in 2018.


News you don’t want to miss for Jan. 28:

1. JPMorgan Chase is pledging $22 million in low-interest loans and grants to help the region’s affordable housing crunch, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. In Oakland, the bank plans to give to the Housing for Health Fund backed by Kaiser Permanente and the East Bay Asian Local Development Corp. $$

2. The Berkeley City Council will decide whether to allow up to 25 RVs to use specific lots in the city for overnight parking, Berkeleyside reports. Overnight RV parking on city streets emerged last year as a contentious issue for some Berkeley residents.

3. Miles and miles of dedicated bike lanes are ubiquitous in the East Bay, but it’s common to see e-scooter riders using city sidewalks to get where they’re going. Lime is testing a software solution in San Jose that would detect whether a rider is driving on sidewalks, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. $$

4. Sen. Bernie Sanders is continuing to surge in California a week before voters receive vote-by-mail ballots in advance of the Mar. 3 presidential primary, the Los Angeles Times reports. Sanders has support of 26 percent of California voters. Sen. Elizabeth Warren has dropped to 20 percent. Joe Biden sits at 15 percent. $$

5. James Tong, a prominent East Bay developer was sentenced Friday to 15 months in prison for illegal campaign contributions to Rep. Eric Swalwell, the East Bay Times reports. Tong illegally bundled contributions from family members to give to Swalwell’s congressional campaigns in 2012 and 2014. $$

$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.

