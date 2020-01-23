Thursday's Briefing: Berkeley approves homeless encampment under the freeway; Robbery video rattles Oakland Hills
Raiders officially drop Oakland
By Steven Tavares
Thu, Jan 23, 2020 at 4:00 AM
click to enlarge
-
File photo
-
Tuff Shed homeless encampment in Oakland.
News you don’t want to miss for Jan. 23:
1. The Berkeley City Council approved a plan Tuesday night for a homeless encampment pilot program under the freeway at University Avenue
, Berkeleyside
reports. Some questions remain, though, and work on the encampment will not begin until city staff further studies the plan.
2. In a letter to the Trump administration, Gov. Gavin Newsom asked for the use of federal surplus land to house the homeless
, Politico
reports. Newsom also again asked for 50,000 federal housing vouchers for low-income residents and veterans.
3. A Ring doorbell camera captured an Oakland woman being robbed at gunpoint
, KTVU reports. The attempted armed robbery occurred on Canyon Oaks Drive in the Oakland Hills at comes at a time when concerns over robberies is becoming a major concern in the city.
4. Fewer Bay Area residents are using public transit at the same time traffic woes are common all over the region
, the East Bay Times
report. $$
5. The University of California Board of Regents postponed a vote on Wednesday for a pair of proposals to raise tuition
, the Associated Press
reports. Meanwhile, California State University trustees postponed a discussion for requiring a fourth year of high school math for admissions
, EdSource
reports.
6. The U.C. ended a lengthy stand-off with union custodians, truck drivers and cooks on Wednesday
, the Sacramento Bee
reports. More than 8,000 members of the AFSCME union had been working without a new contract since 2017.
7. This may come as a surprise to the Raiders fan passed out in Section 125 at the Coliseum since 2015 home opener, but the team was officially renamed the Las Vegas Raiders during a press conference in Nevada Wednesday
, the Associated Press
reports.
$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.
Tags: Las Vegas Raiders, Gavin Newsom, homelessness, U.C. Berkeley, custodians, union contract, tuition, Board of Regents, CSU trustees, math, admissions, Berkeley City Council, freeway encampment, Berkeley, federal surplus land, housing vouchers, HUD, Trump administration, public transit, traffic, robbery, Ring door-bell camera, video, Oakland Hills, Image