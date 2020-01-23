News

Thursday, January 23, 2020

Thursday's Briefing: Berkeley approves homeless encampment under the freeway; Robbery video rattles Oakland Hills

Raiders officially drop Oakland

By Steven Tavares
Thu, Jan 23, 2020 at 4:00 AM

News you don’t want to miss for Jan. 23:

1. The Berkeley City Council approved a plan Tuesday night for a homeless encampment pilot program under the freeway at University Avenue, Berkeleyside reports. Some questions remain, though, and work on the encampment will not begin until city staff further studies the plan.

2. In a letter to the Trump administration, Gov. Gavin Newsom asked for the use of federal surplus land to house the homeless, Politico reports. Newsom also again asked for 50,000 federal housing vouchers for low-income residents and veterans.

3. A Ring doorbell camera captured an Oakland woman being robbed at gunpoint, KTVU reports. The attempted armed robbery occurred on Canyon Oaks Drive in the Oakland Hills at comes at a time when concerns over robberies is becoming a major concern in the city.

4. Fewer Bay Area residents are using public transit at the same time traffic woes are common all over the region, the East Bay Times report. $$

5. The University of California Board of Regents postponed a vote on Wednesday for a pair of proposals to raise tuition, the Associated Press reports. Meanwhile, California State University trustees postponed a discussion for requiring a fourth year of high school math for admissions, EdSource reports.

6. The U.C. ended a lengthy stand-off with union custodians, truck drivers and cooks on Wednesday, the Sacramento Bee reports. More than 8,000 members of the AFSCME union had been working without a new contract since 2017.

7. This may come as a surprise to the Raiders fan passed out in Section 125 at the Coliseum since 2015 home opener, but the team was officially renamed the Las Vegas Raiders during a press conference in Nevada Wednesday, the Associated Press reports.

$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.

