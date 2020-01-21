News

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, January 21, 2020

Tuesday's Briefing: Moms 4 Housing property to be sold to non-profit; Berkeley eyes encampment under the freeway

Oakland High's Lillard drops 61 on the Warriors

By Steven Tavares
Tue, Jan 21, 2020 at 4:00 AM

Email
Print
click to enlarge Portland Trailblazer guard Damian Lillard. - NBA
  • NBA
  • Portland Trailblazer guard Damian Lillard.


News you don’t want to miss for Jan. 21:

1. Moms 4 Housing: The home at 2928 Magnolia Street in Oakland will be sold at its appraised value by the investment group that owns it to the Oakland Community Land Trust, the San Francisco Chronicle. Gov. Gavin Newsom, Mayor Libby Schaaf, and Councilmember Larry Reid negotiated the deal, but notably not the city officials who supported the homeless women's cause. $$

2. Berkeley councilmembers will decide tonight whether to approve the creation of a homeless encampment under the freeway at University Avenue and Second Street, Berkeleyside reports. The proposed encampment could house about 120 tents.

3. Berkeley is facing a rash of catalytic converter thefts, the Bay City News reports. About two dozen thefts have occurred this month.

4. Legislation could be on the horizon for holding California school districts accountable for their spending, EdSource reports. A recent state auditor found spending for some programs by school districts is too hard to track. Oakland Unified was named as one of the culprits in the state auditor's report last year.

5. East Bay residents celebrated the life and legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. at events across Oakland on Monday, KPIX reports. Cat Brooks, an Oakland police accountability activist and potential city council candidate this year in District 3, said MLK has been "whitewashed."

6. Oakland's own Damian Lillard dropped league-high 61 points on the Warriors last night in Portland, ESPN reports. Despite the effort by the Oakland High grad, the Warriors took the game to overtime before losing, 129-124.

$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Anonymous and pseudonymous comments will be removed.

Author Archives

Most Popular Stories

Viewed
Shared
Commented
Videos

Recent Issues

Jan 8, 2020
Jan 1, 2020
Dec 25, 2019

Dec 18, 2019
Dec 11, 2019
Dec 4, 2019
More Issues

Best of the East Bay

2019

OTHER YEARS

© 2020 Telegraph Media    All Rights Reserved
Powered by Foundation