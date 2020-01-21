Tuesday's Briefing: Moms 4 Housing property to be sold to non-profit; Berkeley eyes encampment under the freeway
Oakland High's Lillard drops 61 on the Warriors
By Steven Tavares
Tue, Jan 21, 2020 at 4:00 AM
News you don’t want to miss for Jan. 21:
1. Moms 4 Housing: The home at 2928 Magnolia Street in Oakland will be sold at its appraised value by the investment group that owns it to the Oakland Community Land Trust
, the San Francisco Chronicl
e. Gov. Gavin Newsom, Mayor Libby Schaaf, and Councilmember Larry Reid negotiated the deal, but notably not the city officials who supported the homeless women's cause. $$
2. Berkeley councilmembers will decide tonight whether to approve the creation of a homeless encampment under the freeway at University Avenue and Second Street
, Berkeleyside
reports. The proposed encampment could house about 120 tents.
3. Berkeley is facing a rash of catalytic converter thefts
, the Bay City News
reports. About two dozen thefts have occurred this month.
4. Legislation could be on the horizon for holding California school districts accountable for their spending
, EdSource
reports. A recent state auditor found spending for some programs by school districts is too hard to track. Oakland Unified was named as one of the culprits in the state auditor's report last year.
5. East Bay residents celebrated the life and legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. at events across Oakland on Monday
, KPIX reports. Cat Brooks, an Oakland police accountability activist and potential city council candidate this year in District 3, said MLK has been "whitewashed."
6. Oakland's own Damian Lillard dropped league-high 61 points on the Warriors last night in Portland
, ESPN
reports. Despite the effort by the Oakland High grad, the Warriors took the game to overtime before losing, 129-124.
$$ = Stories you may have to pay to read.
