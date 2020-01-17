Friday's Briefing: Alameda County gets $38 million to help homeless; Bloomberg has coffee with Schaaf
JetBlue ends service at Oakland Airport
By Steven Tavares
Fri, Jan 17, 2020 at 4:00 AM
Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg met with Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf on Friday. Did they talk about endorsements?
News you don't want to miss for Jan. 17-19:
1. Fifteen FEMA trailers to house up to 70 people rolled into Oakland on Thursday. In addition to the temporary housing, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that Alameda County is receiving $38 million in state aid for the homeless
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. Oakland is receiving $19.7 million of the total. $$
2. Housing advocate's hopes were buoyed on Thursday when Senate Bill 50, the high-profile and controversial legislation that aims to increase housing density around transit centers, was approved by a committee that voted against a similar version of the bill last year
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports.
3. In the aftermath of "Moms 4 Housing," Oakland Council President Rebecca Kaplan thinks the city should purchase a number of properties in Oakland that will soon be going to auction for non-payment of county property taxes
, the East Bay Citizen
reports.
4. Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg visited downtown Oakland on Friday morning and had coffee with Mayor Libby Schaaf
, the East Bay Times
reports. Bloomberg then headed to a fundraiser at Everett & Jones BBQ near Jack London Square. Was Bloomberg trying to nab an endorsement from Schaaf? She's a free-agent after being an early endorser of Sen. Kamala Harris' campaign. $$
5. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra sued the Trump administration in an effort to stop the issuance of new permits for oil and gas production in the state, including fracking
, the Associated Press
reports. On Wednesday, some Alameda County elected officials urged Gov. Gavin Newsom to ban all oil and gas production in the state
, the East Bay Citizen
reports.
6. The Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Joint Powers Authority voted early Friday morning to rescind its $1 million a year stadium naming-rights deal with RingCentral
, the San Francisco Chronicle
reports. The move comes after former JPA Executive Director Scott McKibben was charged with felony conflict-of-interest when he sought $50,000 from the company to negotiate the contract. The JPA is now negotiating a new contract with RingCentral. $$
7. Another airline carrier is ditching the Oakland Airport. JetBlue announced it will end service at the airport on April 29
, SFGate
reports. The loss of JetBlue means the Oakland Airport will no longer have a direct flight available to New York City.
